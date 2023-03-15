Belleview R-3 School in Iron County had not had a music program or band program for years due to lack of funding and no music/band teacher on staff. The school has announced that retired music teacher Judy Taylor is bringing back the school’s band program.

People are needed to donate a new or used band instrument for the use of the band students. Financial donations for purchasing, repairing, and upkeep of the instruments will also be accepted. For donations or additional information, contact the Belleview R-3 School office at 573-697-5701.