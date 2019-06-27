Almost as long as he can remember, Larry Joseph has had a love for trains and enjoys nothing more than when he’s riding the rails to some far-flung destination of his choosing.
In fact, the former vice president and general manager at local radio stations KFMO/B104 prior to his retirement last September after 31 years, has had a fascination with trains since his childhood years growing up in Phoenix, Arizona.
“My mom and dad didn’t have a lot of money and they had their family back east in Cleveland,” Joseph said. “So, a lot of times when my dad would drive across country, I remember Mom and I used to take the train. We would go from Flagstaff to Cleveland and that’s where my love of trains actually began at a very young age."
While Joseph can’t offer an exact year, riding the rails on long journeys didn’t begin until his later adult years.
“Once I started riding the rails, I really fell in love with riding trains — mainly because there was no stress involved,” he said. “We didn’t let stress affect us. As long as you realize that you won’t be getting from point A to point B at a specific time, you don’t worry about it on the train. If you worry about it, then you’re back to the stress. And that’s really where I first fell in love with trains. I’ve been on every train that goes out west cross-country and I’ve been on most of the trains going eastward too.”
Joseph loves riding the rails so much that he takes what he describes as “a lengthy trip” by train each year.
“They will probably range anywhere from 3,000 miles to 6,000 miles because, for me, the more time you spend on the train, the better it is,” he said. “And I have my favorite train routes in the country, as well.
“My number one is a train called the California Zepher that goes from Chicago to Denver and then goes through the Rocky Mountains, which is unbelievable. Then it goes through Lake Tahoe, through the Sierra Nevada mountains and goes to Emeryville, California, which is just across the bridge from San Francisco.
“My second favorite is a train called the Coast Starlight and it runs from L.A. to Seattle, Washington. The first part of the trip — from L.A. to probably three-quarters of the way to San Francisco — you follow the ocean. When you get past Emeryville, then you’re in the mountains up to Seattle.
“My third favorite is called the Empire Builder, which goes from Chicago to Seattle and takes the northern part of the United States. Those are my three favorites, other than the Canadian rail system, which my brother Paul and I did in April. What my brother and I do is, every other year we go together and then the opposite years we go by ourselves.
Joseph took a train from St. Louis to Chicago and then on to Milwaukee where he met up with his brother, a retired TV meteorologist, and spent the night with family before boarding the Empire Builder the next day to head out west.
“We went from Milwaukee to Seattle and spent the night in Seattle,” he said. “Then, one of the tracks we hadn’t been on was from Seattle to Vancouver [Canada]. We were excited… we were supposed to be on it and then we got a notification from Amtrak. They couldn’t run it because of a mountain mudslide, so we ended up taking a bus from Seattle to Vancouver.”
While saying it was a beautiful drive, Joseph admitted that he and his brother would have much rather taken the trip by rail. After arriving in Vancouver — where both had visited in the past — the pair spent the night before boarding a train on Via Rail Canada and heading to Toronto where they stayed over for four nights and five days.
“The Via train is very slow because of the freight traffic, but it’s the scenery of Canada that’s unbelievable,” he said.
Asked how he and his brother pass the many hours spent riding on trains, Joseph replied, “On the train you meet all sorts of different people, and with both of us having been in broadcasting, we love to talk to people. You talk to people from all over the country and that’s fun. Obviously, looking at the scenery. There’s beautiful scenery in this country we live in and trains go where cars can’t. So, we enjoy that — and I always bring a book. I’m able to sit down and read a book.”
No matter how much one enjoys train travel, it’s a simple fact that everybody’s got to get some sleep every so often and the Josephs are no exception to the rule. They spend the night in a sleeper car where they get all the rest they need.
“If you’re going to be on a train at night, you don’t want to sit in a coach chair,” Joseph said. “Some people do, mainly because of the cost. You know, sleepers are not cheap — especially on Amtrak. And, also, they are a lot more expensive on the Canadian rail system.
“On Amtrak it’s fun. We enjoy it. You know, the federal government does not subsidize Amtrak very well, and over the years. Amtrak has had so many different ideas about cutting services — which they’ve done; cutting some routes — which they haven’t done. Financially, Amtrak is not doing well. It’s just a tough situation with the American rail system.
“It’s really too bad. You go across the ocean to Europe — France — those trains are phenomenal. The Canadian train is more of an Orient Express type train where it’s very touristy. Here in the United States it’s still fun. We still love it. The dining car is really neat on a train. You sit there and you eat your meal — it’s included in your price for the remit. You always sit with other people — and again, you meet a lot of different people.”
As far as Joseph’s favorite part of his trip across Canada three months ago — it was getting to ride on the Canadian rail system.
“That’s why we did it,” he said. “We did the Canadian rail about 15 years ago. We went from Toronto to Vancouver. So, I wanted to do it, and he did too, from Vancouver to Toronto. The fun part about that trip was — during the time we were on that train — the St. Louis Blues were playing Winnipeg in the playoffs. I’m wearing a St. Louis Blues shirt. The crew on the train was based out of Winnipeg, so we had some fun. That’s what train travel is all about.”
While Joseph is planning take future journeys on a train, he hasn’t made any definite plans just yet.
“I’ll do something next year,” he said. “What, I don’t know yet. I’d like to take my grandson someday on a train, so we’ll see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.