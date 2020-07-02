It's 'Baby Boomers' concert time again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s that time of year again… Baby Boomers concert time!

Eighteen years is how long the Baby Boomers Reunion Concert has been happening in the Parkland.

This year’s performances are Aug. 7-8 at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee on Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Farmington Centene Center.

It’s such an important event that the Berry family plans their vacations around it.

“Each year we mark another year’s passing with great music and great friends and lots of laughter,” said Marilyn Berry.

This year daughter Alayna Grace Berry even planned her summer wedding around the concert so she would be back from her honeymoon in time to perform.

Dr. Kevin White — whom Berry describes as a “musical genius” — is the creator and organizer of the event. He comes up with each year’s theme. This year’s is “Battle of the Sexes.”

The Baby Boomers Reunion group consists of alumni of Mineral Area College who are vocalists and instrumentalists.

The first Baby Boomers concert was held in 2003.

Although Berry was not in that show, her husband Alan was. She has been in the concerts since 2004.