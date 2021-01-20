It's the start of a brand new day for the Farmington Press

Exciting things are happening at the Farmington Press!
Beginning with this issue, the newspaper that has served as a news source for the city of Farmington since its founding in 1928 is taking a giant leap forward.
Farmington has always been and continues to be the central hub of St. Francois County. In addition to being the county seat, Farmington has the largest population of any city in the county and is without a doubt the center of commerce, health care and transportation for the region.
Because of this, Lee Enterprises — the parent company of the Daily Journal and Farmington Press — strongly believes this city deserves a newspaper with a wide enough reach and a focus on locally-based content to truly impact the community as it has for more than 90 years.
Under the leadership of Michael Distelhorst, president/director of sales for the Daily Journal and Farmington Press, changes have been in the works for the last several months to increase this newspaper’s circulation, as well as place a greater emphasis on local news content.
Actions taken thus far includes a new distribution model that greatly expands the circulation of the Farmington Press through the free home delivery of the newspaper to every Farmington household. Secondly, the front page has been changed to a “newsier” format that allows for an increased number of impactful local stories for our readers.
Changes are also being made to the newspaper’s inside content to give the Farmington Press an expanded local focus — and that is where we need your help. For “The Press” to best offer a spotlight on our city, we need local clubs, organizations, churches, schools and individuals to start submitting stories, photos, announcements and other suitable content for publication in this newspaper.
We want to know what happened at your club and organizational meetings; we want to help you promote upcoming events and programs; and we would love to publish photos from local school assemblies and church events. Please don’t be hesitant about submitting photos taken with a cellphone and don’t worry about not being a “professional” writer. Our staff is here to help.
Submissions to the Farmington Press can be made in several different ways. Stories and photos can be emailed to me at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. Submissions may also be dropped off at the Daily Journal in Park Hills or the new Farmington Press office inside the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 302 N. Washington St.
Note that due to the pandemic, our chamber office hours are limited at this time. Call the chamber at 756-3615 to make sure a staff member is there. If not, please leave a message for us and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible. You may also call the Daily Journal office at 431-2010 for assistance.
Commenting on the changes being made at the Farmington Press, President Distelhorst said, “The Farmington Press has a rich history in southeast Missouri and continues to be the leading source of reliable news and information for St. Francois County. Our team does an excellent job of keeping our print and online readers informed and engaged on local issues and events.
“As one of the fastest growing counties in the state, the decision to expand the distribution of the Farmington Press to over 6,200 households just makes sense. Our focus can be summed up in three words: local, local, local.
“You’ll be reading about your friends, neighbors and family in every edition. We want to represent all voices in our community, and we welcome your story ideas and reader contributions. We want to hear your voice.”
We're excited about the start of a brand new day for the Farmington Press and we hope that you are too!
Sincerely,
Kevin R. Jenkins, editor