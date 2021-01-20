It's the start of a brand new day for the Farmington Press

Changes are also being made to the newspaper’s inside content to give the Farmington Press an expanded local focus — and that is where we need your help. For “The Press” to best offer a spotlight on our city, we need local clubs, organizations, churches, schools and individuals to start submitting stories, photos, announcements and other suitable content for publication in this newspaper.

We want to know what happened at your club and organizational meetings; we want to help you promote upcoming events and programs; and we would love to publish photos from local school assemblies and church events. Please don’t be hesitant about submitting photos taken with a cellphone and don’t worry about not being a “professional” writer. Our staff is here to help.

Submissions to the Farmington Press can be made in several different ways. Stories and photos can be emailed to me at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. Submissions may also be dropped off at the Daily Journal in Park Hills or the new Farmington Press office inside the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 302 N. Washington St.