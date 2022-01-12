 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
J. Clyde Akers in automobile wreck

This story originally appeared 90 years ago in the Friday, Jan. 8, 1932, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

J. Clyde Akers, County Superintendent of Schools, suffered a wrenched knee and cuts on both hands last Thursday night when his car and one driven by Ernest Mostiller met in a head-on collision on Highway 61, just south of the Log Cabin service station.

Professor Akers had left Farmington intending to drive to St. Louis. It was a very dark night, and this combined with the rain that was falling at the time made driving very difficult. Professor Akers met Mostiller's car as he was rounding a curve, and evidently, Mostiller failed to keep on his side of the road as the cars crashed into each other on Professor Akers' side of the highway. Both were traveling at a good speed and the crash completely wrecked both of them. Mostiller suffered minor injuries.

