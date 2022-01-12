J. Clyde Akers in automobile wreck

J. Clyde Akers, County Superintendent of Schools, suffered a wrenched knee and cuts on both hands last Thursday night when his car and one driven by Ernest Mostiller met in a head-on collision on Highway 61, just south of the Log Cabin service station.

Professor Akers had left Farmington intending to drive to St. Louis. It was a very dark night, and this combined with the rain that was falling at the time made driving very difficult. Professor Akers met Mostiller's car as he was rounding a curve, and evidently, Mostiller failed to keep on his side of the road as the cars crashed into each other on Professor Akers' side of the highway. Both were traveling at a good speed and the crash completely wrecked both of them. Mostiller suffered minor injuries.