January Women’s Connection features 'Digging Deep to Live Well'

The January Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the fellowship hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia and Cayce Streets.

This month's special feature is Ashley Grindstaff of Farmington, who lives with her husband, Paul and is the mother of four daughters that range in age from 11 to 3. She is president of the Living Well Project, a nonprofit organization of men and women who raise funds to drill wells in Africa.

While visiting Kenya in 2020 to meet kids they sponsored, Grindstaff's eyes were opened to the need of Kenyans who were walking for hours to get dirty river water. She and a friend couldn’t let the Kenyans' need go when they expressed, “Water is life,” so they formed a board of those who had the same passion as they did to make a difference by drilling wells.

After two years, they drilled their first well in Kenya, Africa, in August 2022 and anticipate visiting Senegal, Africa, in February of 2023 to look for land to drill two wells there in June. They feel so blessed to be able to help some of God’s people that can’t help them back. Grindstaff is excited to talk to everyone about this mission of bringing water to those who have to work so hard to get it.

Kathleen Furlong, a long-time Farmington resident and Stonecroft speaker, will be this month's special speaker. She has the unique perspective of having known and worked with many of the ministry’s founders.

Formerly from Jacksonville, Illinois, she and her husband, Dan, moved here more than 21 years ago. Furlong enjoys entertaining, gardening, writing and especially spending time with her family. Farmington has played a unique part in the lives of her family, which she will share in her testimony about “Turning Points and Digging Deeper.” She prays these experiences will touch the hearts of those who attend.

To make your reservation/cancellation for the $10 catered brunch, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Sandy at 573-518-4647, preferably by Friday, Jan. 6.