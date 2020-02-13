Jaycees name Floyd Becker ‘Outstanding Young Man’ for 1959

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 18, 1960, issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor

Floyd E. Becker this week received the Distinguished Service Award of the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce as the year’s “Outstanding Young Man” for his many contributions to the community.

Becker received the bronze plaque award at a Jaycee dinner meeting Wednesday evening at Memorial Methodist Church and became the fourth young man of Farmington to receive the award since the awards program was started in 1956.

As a recipient of this year’s award, Becker automatically becomes the local nominee for the Missouri State Junior Chamber of Commerce DSA awards. Winners of the state awards are then candidates for the United States Jaycee’s selections for “Ten Outstanding Young Men” of the nation.

The judging of local candidates was done by a special committee of businessmen appointed by the Jaycees. Floyd was the unanimous choice of the selection committee. Points of judging include the individual’s contribution to community welfare, participation in all around community activities, lasting contribution the community, personal or business progress, exhibition of leadership ability and cooperation with individuals and civic organizations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}