Jaycees name Floyd Becker ‘Outstanding Young Man’ for 1959

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 18, 1960, issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor
Floyd E. Becker this week received the Distinguished Service Award of the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce as the year’s “Outstanding Young Man” for his many contributions to the community.
Becker received the bronze plaque award at a Jaycee dinner meeting Wednesday evening at Memorial Methodist Church and became the fourth young man of Farmington to receive the award since the awards program was started in 1956.
As a recipient of this year’s award, Becker automatically becomes the local nominee for the Missouri State Junior Chamber of Commerce DSA awards. Winners of the state awards are then candidates for the United States Jaycee’s selections for “Ten Outstanding Young Men” of the nation.
The judging of local candidates was done by a special committee of businessmen appointed by the Jaycees. Floyd was the unanimous choice of the selection committee. Points of judging include the individual’s contribution to community welfare, participation in all around community activities, lasting contribution the community, personal or business progress, exhibition of leadership ability and cooperation with individuals and civic organizations.
Becker has served on Farmington’s United Fund Committee. He represented the county and community in Washington, D.C. two times before legislative committees of the Senate in efforts to obtain a federal prison installation for this area. He has made many trips to Jefferson City in the interest of area and community growth and welfare. Becker spent considerable time in Washington in efforts to keep the F.F.A. weather station from moving from Farmington and carried on lengthy correspondence with influential leaders on behalf of the station and is credited with delaying the move until a later date than first anticipated.
He has been active in youth programs of the Kiwanis Club and served as tournament chairman for the First Annual Kiwanis Invitation College Basketball Tournament held early in February, and was instrumental in much of the preparatory work for the event, lining up teams, officials, etc. Proceeds of the tournament will be used for the local club’s youth programs.
The Farmington Kiwanians were responsible for arranging a luncheon program at the Kiwanis district last year. Becker, as program chairman, secured Senator Symington as the speaker and because of the presence. Of Symington the program was televised, giving Farmington excellent publicity.
Becker has served as secretary of the County Fair Board the last few years, member of the Kiwanis Board of Directors, active in the Methodist Sunday school and was chairman of the March of Dimes in 1959.
He is now serving his second term as county clerk and prior to that he was a sales representative for Sears Roebuck and an employee of the St. Joseph Lead Company.
Mr. Becker attained much of his reputation, leadership and wide acquaintanceship as a basketball referee in the Missouri Valley Conference, and scouts for future college athletes in this area for several major colleges.
There was a personal touch of disappointment in Wednesday evening’s award ceremony since Mrs. Becker was unable to be present, having undergone surgery at the Bonne Terre Hospital a few days earlier. The Beckers have three daughters — Nelma, Mary Lee and Sharma.