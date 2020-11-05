Jefferson Elementary holds library open house

Jefferson Elementary School in Farmington held an open house on the afternoon of Oct. 29 to introduce the community to the school's innovative new library built over the summer.

Library Media Specialist Debra Beavers said that having the new addition has been "very exciting."

“We’ve waited a really long time to have this library, because we outgrew our previous one many years ago and kept adding more and more things as we needed it for our classrooms," she said. "This is a beautiful space. The kids are super excited about this.

"We were very cramped in our other library. It was kind of posing a hazard, moving about. They can spread out and find a place for themselves or be with a buddy. It doesn’t even seem like I have a full class in here most of the time, because they are able to spread out so much.”

Beavers admitted that it was a struggle to get the project finished due to limitations placed on the staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we went on lockdown, our director called me and she said to start picking out furniture,” she said. “I can’t go visit any showrooms, I can’t meet with anybody. So, I started researching schools and downloading pictures, just making a hodgepodge of what I wanted, and started pulling it all together.”