Jefferson Elementary holds library open house

Jefferson Elementary School in Farmington held an open house on the afternoon of Oct. 29 to introduce the community to the school's innovative new library built over the summer.
Library Media Specialist Debra Beavers said that having the new addition has been "very exciting."
“We’ve waited a really long time to have this library, because we outgrew our previous one many years ago and kept adding more and more things as we needed it for our classrooms," she said. "This is a beautiful space. The kids are super excited about this.
"We were very cramped in our other library. It was kind of posing a hazard, moving about. They can spread out and find a place for themselves or be with a buddy. It doesn’t even seem like I have a full class in here most of the time, because they are able to spread out so much.”
Beavers admitted that it was a struggle to get the project finished due to limitations placed on the staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we went on lockdown, our director called me and she said to start picking out furniture,” she said. “I can’t go visit any showrooms, I can’t meet with anybody. So, I started researching schools and downloading pictures, just making a hodgepodge of what I wanted, and started pulling it all together.”
Aaron Bryant, who is in his first year as school principal, said he was "thrilled" to have the new addition to the library at the start of his tenure in leadership.
“I’m really happy to get this project completed," he added. "The room itself is extremely versatile — you can set it up in several different ways to accommodate students' needs. It’s creating a whole new level of enthusiasm for learning and reading. This is going to be a staple for our building for decades to come.”
The library has moveable walls that allow the large space to be divided into two or three rooms as necessary. The walls feature erasable whiteboard surfaces which instructors can use as another visual teaching aid. The addition is also built to act as a storm shelter for the staff and students of the entire building if it should ever be needed.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.