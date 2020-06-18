Jerry Pogue employed as city engineer by Farmington Council

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 11, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
Farmington will have a city engineer next Tuesday for the first time in more than two years when Jerry Pogue assumes the responsibilities of city engineer, surveyor and building inspector.
Pogue, in somewhat unusual circumstances, was hired for the position last Monday night. His name and qualifications were brought up at the regular June meeting by alderman James Gifford, who had the express purpose of asking for a special meeting later in June to consider the engineer.
Discussion among the several aldermen as to the present need for an engineer and the fact that one was available who knew Farmington brought about the decision to act immediately. A motion was made by alderman Billy Gene Hughes to hire Pogue.
A graduate of Farmington Senior High School, Pogue is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Pogue. He is married to the former Mary D. Schramm and they have three children. Pogue attended Mineral Area College and finished in 1964. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Rolla in 1968, with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. In addition, Pogue is a graduate of the Moler Barber College in 1961.
During the summer of 196, Pogue did general engineering and surveying for Cities Service Oil Company in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. From January 1968 until recently, he has been employed as a construction engineer for Continental Oil Company supervising construction of large process plants, research buildings, pipelines, and other related projects in Oklahoma and Louisiana.
Pogue will begin his work on June 16 at an annual salary of $7,000.
In a rather active, but short session, the council also reported that agreements had been reached for two major street improvements. Gifford said that work should begin immediately on the new bridge just past the Denman Street intersection on West Liberty. He said arrangements had been made with the property owner in regard to curbing, paving, etc. in exchange for necessary land to widen and straighten the road.
Officials of Farmington Community Hospital had cooperated toward the construction of the bridge by authorizing the building of a water catch basin on the east side of the hospital property.
Papers had not completely been signed allowing the bridge construction, but Gifford did not anticipate any problems at this stage. Efforts were originally begun by the city to build a new bridge prior to the opening of the hospital in April 1969.
Jerry Pogue employed as city engineer by Farmington Council
