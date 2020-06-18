Jerry Pogue employed as city engineer by Farmington Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 11, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

Farmington will have a city engineer next Tuesday for the first time in more than two years when Jerry Pogue assumes the responsibilities of city engineer, surveyor and building inspector.

Pogue, in somewhat unusual circumstances, was hired for the position last Monday night. His name and qualifications were brought up at the regular June meeting by alderman James Gifford, who had the express purpose of asking for a special meeting later in June to consider the engineer.

Discussion among the several aldermen as to the present need for an engineer and the fact that one was available who knew Farmington brought about the decision to act immediately. A motion was made by alderman Billy Gene Hughes to hire Pogue.

A graduate of Farmington Senior High School, Pogue is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Pogue. He is married to the former Mary D. Schramm and they have three children. Pogue attended Mineral Area College and finished in 1964. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Rolla in 1968, with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. In addition, Pogue is a graduate of the Moler Barber College in 1961.