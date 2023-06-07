Missouri experienced a substantial decline in job openings in March, according to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report shows that Missouri recorded 164,000 job openings in March, compared to 195,000 in February. The number of job openings in Missouri decreased from 6.2% in February to 5.2% in March, reflecting a 16% drop compared to the national rate, which stood at 3.5%.

Despite the decline in job openings in March, the unemployment rate in the Parkland region remains lower than the national average. St. Francois County reported an unemployment rate of 3.1%, with Madison County at 2.8%. Iron County and Washington County reported rates of 4% and 2.9% respectively. Ste. Genevieve County had the lowest rate in the region at 2.2%. Overall, the unemployment rate in the Parkland region hovers at 3%.

While the Parkland region maintains a relatively stable state of employment, it still sits slightly higher than the average for the rest of the state, which stands at 2.5%.

Regarding the current state of jobs in the area, employment specialists Martha Goeller and Kayla Jackson of Express Employment in Farmington, shed some light on the situation.

"We've received a lot of job applications, so the jobs are here," said Goeller. "However, the issue we're facing is that many people aren't showing up for work."

Jackson, a specialist in business development, mentioned that the current dip in employment is not uncommon for this time of year and could be attributed to tax season. She explained that Missouri is not alone in experiencing an employment dip and that the situation aligns with the usual trends seen during this time of year.