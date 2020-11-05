 Skip to main content
John Gilbert to speak at annual MFA meeting
John Gilbert to speak at annual MFA meeting

John Gilbert to speak at annual MFA meeting

John Gilbert

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 29, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

John Gilbert, director of sales of the MFA Exchange Division, will be guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Farmington MFA Exchange. The meeting will be held at the Franklin School Cafeteria starting at 7 o’clock on Thursday night, Nov. 5th.

Leon Long, manager of the exchange, will make his annual report to the membership and there will be an election of delegates and advisory board members. Present members of the board whose terms of office expire are Paul Lober, W.O. Feezor, Marvin Mell, Marvin Ragsdale and E.H. Straughan.

