John Moore, Jerry Mothershead FHS Valedictorian, Salutatorian

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, May 28, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor
Nearly 2,000 people were in attendance for the 1970 Farmington Senior High School graduation exercises held at Haile Memorial Stadium Tuesday evening.
The 207 graduates received their diplomas from school board officials Robert D. Lewis and C.H. Cozen. An impressive candlelight service followed the presentation of diplomas, and the announcement of scholarships and other awards.
John Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Moore of Carleton Street in Farmington, was named valedictorian of the class. He has served this past year as president of the Student Council.
Jerry Mothershead, son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Mothershead, dentist at Farmington State Hospital, was named salutatorian. Jerry has attended the Farmington Senior High School the past two years after completing his earlier education at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico.
Both Mr. Moore and Mr. Mothershead were recipients of scholarships and scholastic awards, along with several other students. Mr. Moore received a Curator’s Scholarship to Southeast Missouri State College.
Mr. Mothershead received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
Altogether there were 24 scholarships awarded to 19 different students. The scholarships ranged from a $100 senior award to the coveted Naval Academy appointment.
The two First State Bank of Farmington scholarships went to Miss Janet Baker and Miss Linda West. Additional Regent scholarships to Southeast Missouri State College were received by Mike Cole and Dennis Nations. Mr. Cole was also awarded a $200 senior scholarship.
Gary DeClue received a music scholarship to Mineral Area College and a voice scholarship to Southeast Missouri State.
Deborah Downey received the Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club scholarship, along with a $200 senior scholarship. David Hager was awarded a Missouri University Curator’s scholarship and a $100 senior fund scholarship. The Missouri Natural Gas Company scholarship went to Kathy Puckett. It will be supplement with a $300 senior fund scholarship in honor of former high school principal Joe M. Toalson.
Sharon Schnurbusch received a Trustees Scholarship to Mineral Area College. Lana Rickus was given the annual Elks scholarship. Additional senior scholarships went to Brenda Adams, Sandy Hoehn and Linda Pothetos. Miss Pothetos was the recipient of the Robert J. Stuckey Memorial Scholarship.
Two athletic scholarships were announced. Eddie Dickey received a full football scholarship to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, while Russell Weiss was awarded a basketball scholarship from Mineral Area College.
