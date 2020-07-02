John Moore, Jerry Mothershead FHS Valedictorian, Salutatorian

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, May 28, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor

Nearly 2,000 people were in attendance for the 1970 Farmington Senior High School graduation exercises held at Haile Memorial Stadium Tuesday evening.

The 207 graduates received their diplomas from school board officials Robert D. Lewis and C.H. Cozen. An impressive candlelight service followed the presentation of diplomas, and the announcement of scholarships and other awards.

John Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Moore of Carleton Street in Farmington, was named valedictorian of the class. He has served this past year as president of the Student Council.

Jerry Mothershead, son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Mothershead, dentist at Farmington State Hospital, was named salutatorian. Jerry has attended the Farmington Senior High School the past two years after completing his earlier education at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico.

Both Mr. Moore and Mr. Mothershead were recipients of scholarships and scholastic awards, along with several other students. Mr. Moore received a Curator’s Scholarship to Southeast Missouri State College.