John Rion retires after 27 years with PCA

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 27, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
At the age of 82, John Rion is retiring from the Farmington Production Credit Association Board of Directors.
After 27 years of devoted service to PCA, Mr. Rion has decided not to see re-election this year. His health is one of the primary factors in his retirement. He states that he believes it would be in the best interest of PCA that he not seek re-election.
Mr. Rion has seen the many ups and downs of the Farmington PCA. In the early fall of 1933, he and a few other men tried to establish the first PCA in this area. After about three meetings they finally got together five men who would invest $5 each to establish a PCA. At the organizational meeting on Nov. 24, 1933, there were 13 men present who owned stock in the Farmington PCA. They are as follows: C.J. Westmeyer, C.C. Schuttler, J.C. Ballard, R.C. Horton, George Hager, P.G. Rickus, C.F. Garrett, W.H. Counts, Shelby Belken, J.P. Kosky, W.F. Yeager, Frank Zerwig and John Rion. Mr. Rion was elected president at that meeting and has held that office for the past 27 years.
Five of the above 13 men are deceased. Five of the remaining eight still own stock in PCA.
Received Charter
On Dec. 2, 1933, Mr. Rion was present to receive the Charter and the Farmington PCA was on its way.
The first Board of Directors were John D. Rion, W.F. Yeager, C.J. Westmeyer, George A. Weigenstein, and J.O. Huilt. Mr. Irl Price replaced C.J. Westmeyer early in the first year.
Many meetings were held in those first few years and PCA floundered from pillar to post trying to steady itself for the rapid growth ahead, which men like John Rion knew would come.
Dr. C.C. Schuttler was the first Secretary-Treasurer and handled the PCA business along with his duties as Secretary-Treasurer of the Federal Land Bank.
The first counties served were St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Madison. It was not until April 1935 that Wayne County, the last of our nine counties was included.
Those were trying times for a newly established credit cooperative as well as for the farmers they were trying to serve. However, with the good leadership of a president like Mr. Rion, the new cooperative succeeded and so have many farmers as a result of PCA service.
Mr. Rion has seen the Farmington Association grow from five members to 13 members to over 200 members today. He has seen its volume of business grown from $17,898.00 the first year, to over $3,500,000.00 this year. This is phenomenal growth, and Mr. Rion has been here working and helping.
Repaid Government
Of course, the original five members and their $5.00 each started the organization, but in order to have capital to grow on, the government put up $100,000. One of the uppermost goals in the mind of Mr. Rion, and other members of the Board of Directors, was to see the day that all this government capital was paid back. He did not have to wait very long, because the membership got behind the movement and in December 1951, the association became completely farmer owned.
Another milestone in the life of John Rion and PCA was passed when the Production Credit Corporation of St. Louis and the Federal Intermediate Credit Bank of St. Louis merged and the local PCAs were allowed to purchase stock in this new organization, which was another step toward complete farmer ownership of the entire farm credit system. This merger came about in 1957.
The best we can calculate, Mr. Rion has attended ALL Board of Director meetings since 1933, which includes some 300 meetings. He has also served on the Executive Committee. There have been over 1,200 of these meetings and he has missed only a few. It was not until 1941 that the board members received any kind of compensation. In 1941 that the board members received any kind of compensation. In 1941 the board member was reimbursed $2.50 for each meeting. It is slightly more today, but still just a token reimbursement.
Another goal of Mr. Rion, and many other members, was the purchase and ownership of PCA’s own office building. This was accomplished in the spring of 1957.
A Full Life
Mr. Rion has led a full life and has devoted most of it to others. He and his wife Maude, have reared 10 children, five boys and five girls, here in St. Francois County. Mr. Rion was born and reared in this county himself. He has contributed greatly to the growth of PCA and the county by:
1. Being one of the original 50 men who asked for and received a county agent in 1913.
2. Acted as manager for the local Livestock Shipping Association for several years while he was in the livestock breeding and feeding business.
3. Was the first chairman of the Pure-Bred Holstein Calf Club, established in 1916.
4. Acted as president of the Farm Bureau in 1917 and for several years thereafter.
5. Was president of the Federal Land Bank for many years.
6. Served 10 years on the County Committee of the local Welfare Organization.
7. Served on the school board for 18 years.
8. And of course, president of the Farmington PCA for 27 years.
9. Mr. Rion attributes his long and active life to cooperation, as well as to participating in cooperatives. Working with others has been, and will continue to be, his life. To Mr. Rion and all of his accomplishments, we can only say, “Hats off,” for a job well done, for he is truly “Mr. Cooperation” himself.
He is well known throughout the nine counties served by the Farmington Production Credit Association. Since this will be his last appearance as a board member, there are many farmers who will wish to visit with him. The annual meetings in which Mr. Rion will participate are scheduled as follows: Nov. 1, in Perryville at the Knights of Columbus Hall; Nov. 2, in Ellington at the Ellington High School gymnasium, and Nov. 3 at the Farmington Grade School cafeteria in Farmington. All meetings will start with registration at 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!