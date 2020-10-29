John Rion retires after 27 years with PCA

Of course, the original five members and their $5.00 each started the organization, but in order to have capital to grow on, the government put up $100,000. One of the uppermost goals in the mind of Mr. Rion, and other members of the Board of Directors, was to see the day that all this government capital was paid back. He did not have to wait very long, because the membership got behind the movement and in December 1951, the association became completely farmer owned.

Another milestone in the life of John Rion and PCA was passed when the Production Credit Corporation of St. Louis and the Federal Intermediate Credit Bank of St. Louis merged and the local PCAs were allowed to purchase stock in this new organization, which was another step toward complete farmer ownership of the entire farm credit system. This merger came about in 1957.

The best we can calculate, Mr. Rion has attended ALL Board of Director meetings since 1933, which includes some 300 meetings. He has also served on the Executive Committee. There have been over 1,200 of these meetings and he has missed only a few. It was not until 1941 that the board members received any kind of compensation. In 1941 the board member was reimbursed $2.50 for each meeting. It is slightly more today, but still just a token reimbursement.