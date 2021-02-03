Johnson, Dennis at 'Women’s Connection' brunch

Tonya Johnson, development officer for Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services of Farmington and southeast Missouri since August of 2019, will present the special feature,“Home Sweet Home,” for this month's Women’s Connection. The brunch will be held from 9:15 - 11 a.m. Feb. 9 in the Upper Room of the Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia and Casey streets.

Farmington and the southeast Missouri region has been called home by Johnson for many years. She says she is first and foremost a follower of Christ who cleverly disguises herself as a mom, a widow, an encourager, a survivor, a friend, a sister, a drag racer, volunteer and businesswoman.

With faithful support from individuals, churches and foundations, PCHAS serves nearly 5,000 children and families across three states every year — Missouri, Texas and Louisiana. As stewards of this trust and support, they follow three tenets of excellence to ensure families achieve self-sufficiency and children in need are placed into loving, safe and permanent homes in the community.