Joshua Daniel Dunn is 1980's first born

Gina Dunn and her new baby boy, Joshua Daniel Dunn.

 Photo by Lee Hudson

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Jan. 3, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press.

Expecting delivery since Christmas Eve, Mrs. Gina Dunn, 17, of Elvins, bore her first child and the first child of the year born in Farmington on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:47 a.m.

The baby boy, named Joshua Daniel Dunn, weighed in at eight pounds and six ounces, measuring 21 inches long. The father of the newborn celebrity is Greg Dunn, 22, who is employed at Jaydon, Inc.

When asked how she felt about having given birth to such a celebrity, Mrs. Dunn said, “He’s pretty special anyway, but I guess this makes him a little bit more special.”

Because of the blessed event, the three Dunns will be showered with gifts from: AAA, Reynold’s Appliance, Heck’s IGA, Howard Tetley Jewelers, H and R Block, The Fashion Cove, Commerce Bank of Bonne Terre, Family Pet Shop, Children’s World, Ozarks Federal, the Pepsi Bottling Co., Sonshine Books and Music, Gift Chest Jewelers, Carrie’s Style-Arama, Rosener’s Restaurant, Chuck Butterfield Flowers, the Rozier Store Co., Rosemary’s Flowers, Dicus Drugs, City Dry Goods, Bess’ Store, Hall’s 66 Service, Craft Corner, Mercantile Bank, Sears, Ben Franklin, Suburban Furniture, First State Bank, Robinson Drug Store, The Denim Shop, Roberts Office Supply and the Farmington Press.

We suspect friends and family might just chip in a little too.

