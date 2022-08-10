Jour de Fete returns to Ste. Genevieve August 13-14

Missouri’s largest outdoor crafts fair returns for another year in historic Ste. Genevieve Aug. 13-14.

The two-day celebration of arts and crafts has been welcoming travelers, traders, and artist from both the region and beyond. The festival has been described as one of the best arts and crafts fair in the Midwest.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can check out arts and crafts booths, hands-on exhibits, and special attractions.

Kicking off the festival is the annual Jour de Fete 5K and one mile races in its 40th year. The event starts with the 5K at 8 a.m., and a one mile race starting at 8:40 a.m. at the Pere Marquette Big Pavilion. The 5K is a little more than a three-mile non-certified loop through residential areas, while the Fun Run is a a mile loop on park streets.

Registration by mail can be sent to Jour de Fete Races, c/o Geri Flieg, 13712 Schweiss Drive in Ste. Genevieve, or those interested can register in-person on the day of the race from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The fee for the 5K the day of is $18 which includes a shirt. The one mile fun run is free, but a shirt is $15. Registration can be found on the Jour de Fete website, www.saintgenevievejourdefete.com.

The Jour de Fete 5K and Fun Run is co-sponsored by the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, MRV Bank, Mississippi Lime Company, Sirros, Chemical Lime, Farmers Insurance Group, Country Mart, Jour de Fete Committee, and Mid America Rehab.

For more information about the run, call Geri at 314-540-7347 after 5 p.m.

All participants of the one mile fun run will receive a ribbon, while the top three finishers for both men and women in age categories will be awarded medals.

On Aug. 13, the festival starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be live music including artists Josh Driskill and Wayne Givens.

On Aug. 14, the festival starts at 9 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m. At 11 a.m. a fried chicken dinner will be available at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Market Street. At the same time, music entertainment will begin and go until 3 p.m. with Vernon Flieg at the Moses Austin House.

There will be other performances over the weekend, including some at Music Art Love, located at 199 N. Main Street.

Also during the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, there will be a show of local quilting and fiber arts celebrating different styles and techniques through history. The Stitches of Time celebration will have a show and sale of more than 100 handmade quilts at 305 Merchant Street, while at 310 Merchant Street, contemporary fiber art will be available for show and sale.

A special preview before Stitches of Time will take place at the Art Center and feature a display of work, as well as an informational lecture by Shannon Sanders and Blake Sanders on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

More information can be obtained at artstegen.org. Stitches of Time is sponsored by the Sainte Genevieve Art Guild with financial assistance from Ste. Genevieve County Community Foundation and other private donors.

Other activities during the festival include colonial crafts at the Felix Valle State Historic Site, a Corvette and tractor show, a car show at the Knights of Columbus Hall, tours of historical homes including the Felix Valle State Historic Site and the Beauvais-Amoureux House, and various activities for children.