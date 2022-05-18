JROTC warns of DWI danger with Every 15 Minutes Program

Before the April 29 accident recreation and prior to this year's prom, the Farmington JROTC cadets conducted the Every 15 Minutes Program at Farmington High School.

Every 15 Minutes is a national program focusing on high school juniors and seniors which challenges them to think about drinking, driving, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions. This program is designed to inform students that every 15 minutes across the U.S., someone is killed in a car accident.

The AFJROTC cadets performed this event from 8-11 a.m. The “Grim Reaper” walked into a classroom and remove a pre-selected classmate every 15 minutes. A few minutes later, the student reentered the classroom as the “living dead,” complete with face makeup and T-shirt. Victims were also instructed to not speak with other students for the remainder of the morning.

A mock death notification was read as the student returned to class with the following inscription: "Dear Mom and Dad, every 15 minutes someone in the United States dies from an alcohol related traffic collision, and today I died. I never had the chance to tell you..."

