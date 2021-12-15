Judge Fenwick died last Thursday morning

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 19, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The people of St. Francois County were grieved last weekend to learn of the passing of Judge Frank K. Fenwick early last Thursday morning, December 11th, at a hospital in Cape Girardeau where he had been a patient for several weeks.

Judge Fenwick became ill shortly after he was elected to the office of Judge of the 27th Judicial Circuit. However, he was able to assume his duties the first of this year, but shortly afterwards, ill health forced him to relinquish his office and Judge Norville Houser was appointed to serve as Provisional Judge.

The deceased was 53 years of age and was preceded in death by his wife some ten years ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon at the Presbyterian Church in Perryville, his hometown.

During the short time he was on the bench Judge Fenwick made many friends and won the respect of all with whom he came in contact.

