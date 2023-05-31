Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The next Women’s Connection brunch and program will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the Farmington Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, Columbia and Cayce Streets. The program will feature Jason and Lindsay Cravens of Libertas Christian Academy.

The academy is a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade Christian school focusing on discipleship and classical education. According to the staff, they desire to partner with Christian parents to teach the truth of God’s word, apply Biblical principles in practical life, and follow alongside children in their walk with Jesus Christ.

The style of teaching is a return to how truth was taught before the progressive educational movement of the 20th century.

John 8:31-32 is their foundational scripture — “If you abide in my word, you are my disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” “Libertas” is Latin for “freedom.” Only when students are taught the truth and know it, are they free to pursue the path the Lord has set before them.

This month’s guest speaker, Lee Ann Terry from Peru, Illinois, is a retired educational sign language interpreter who serves the deaf community.

In her testimony, “Upcycled and Restored,” she will share how she has been finding new uses for everyday household items that are in need of a fresh change, allowing her to experience creativity and variety, which are the spices of life. Terry will inspire and encourage those in attendance as she reveals how to apply these same principles to their lives.

To learn more about Libertas Academy, make your reservations/cancellations by Friday, June 9. Call 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274.