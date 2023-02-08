What do you get when you combine friendship, family, kindness and creativity with toe-tapping tunes and colorful costumes? It’s Junie B. Jones and friends, of course!

TheaterWorksUSA’s “Junie B. Essential Survival Guide to School” takes the stage at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Farmington’s Centene Center. The event is sponsored by the Mineral Area Council on the Arts and the city of Farmington.

Junie B. and her first-grade friends are promising to entertain the crowd during the one-hour family show. The fun is targeted toward kindergarten through fourth graders — and everyone else who likes to laugh and have fun. From bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools and cookies, Junie B. and her friends will offer tips, tricks and expertise to show kids how school can be scary but also super fun and is “always something to sing about.”

“Junie B. Jones is a classic many of us grew up with,” said Tiffany Gallaher, MACOA’s executive director, “and how lucky are we to see a character from our childhoods on the stage entertaining our own children!”

Gallaher said she couldn’t wait to take her young sons to see the Junie B. show.

Tickets are available now at the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive. For more information, call 573-756-0900. Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for students.

Seating is limited for this event, so those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets for the fun-filled family afternoon!

TheatreWorksUSA is a New York-based traveling theatre company that “inspires and empowers children and youth with entertaining and enlightening content that encourages a positive, inclusive worldview.”

The theatre company has earned many awards and recognition during its 60 years of existence.

For more information about the production and other MACOA-sponsored events, contact Gallaher at 573-518-2125 or email her at tgallaher@MineralArea.edu.