Karasek joins MAC as VP of finance, administration

Dr. Ray Karasek has joined Mineral Area College (MAC) as the new vice president of Finance and Administration. He previously worked at the Community College of Rhode Island, most recently serving as the director of Financial Analysis and Planning. Before that, he had been director of Business Services at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said Karasek brings more than 15 years of experience in higher education finance, operations, strategic planning, capital projects, and budgeting to MAC.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Karasek on the team,” said Gilgour. “He has a diverse resume of experience at community colleges and private universities, and we are looking forward to his leadership at Mineral Area College.”

Karasek holds a Doctor of Education, Higher and Adult Education, from The University of Memphis; a Master of Business Administration from Christian Brothers University; and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Christian Brothers University. A native of St. Louis, he and his wife, are pleased to be back in Missouri and close to family.