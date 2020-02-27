Karl given 'Prestigious Excellence in Healthcare Award'

More than 150 community members gathered Feb. 20 at Weingarten Vineyard for the fifth annual Parkland Health Center Foundation Celebration. Highlighting the evening was the presentation to Tom Karl, president of Parkland Health Center, of the Joyce Buchheit Excellence in Healthcare Award.
The annual award was created in 2016 to recognize an individual who has contributed significantly to the advancement of healthcare in the region. Katie Rhodes, Parkland Health Center board chair, made the presentation to Karl on behalf of Joyce Buchheit, the award’s namesake. Buchheit has served on the boards of directors of Parkland Health Center Foundation, Parkland Health Center, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and BJC HealthCare.
Rhodes’ presentation included two surprises. She announced that a significant contribution was made to the foundation by Joyce Buchheit in honor of Karl. In addition, Rhodes announced on behalf of Buchheit that this would be the final presentation of the Joyce Buchheit Excellence in Healthcare Award, as the award has now been renamed the Tom Karl Excellence in Healthcare Award.
The evening was hosted by Debbie Peterson, chair of the Parkland Health Center Foundation Board, who elaborated on the accomplishments of the Foundation and relayed several stories about patients who were directly impacted by the Foundation’s support.
Peterson explained that current fundraising efforts are directed toward the Foundation’s commitment to raise $245,000 for the enhancement of Parkland’s labor and delivery department. Also during the evening, Donna Hickman, District Office Director for U.S. Congressman Jason Smith, 8th District, presented a formal letter of congratulations from the congressman.
Karl began his healthcare career in 1975 as a respiratory therapy technician at Marion Memorial Hospital in southern Illinois. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University.
In 1985, Karl started his career as chief financial officer with Farmington Community Hospital, a predecessor of Parkland Health Center. He was named president of Parkland Health Center Sept. 28, 2008, and is retiring in April after a 45-year career in healthcare.
Karl was directly involved in several key transitions in Parkland Health Center’s history, including the merger of Farmington Community Hospital and Bonne Terre Hospital to form Parkland Health Center in 1992; and the merger of Parkland with Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in 2015.
Throughout the 2015 merger, Karl’s message was consistent.
“We are building financially sustainable healthcare for our region,” he said.
His vision and leadership style was instrumental to the success of bringing two hospitals together as one.
Karl steered Parkland Health Center through some of the most challenging times for healthcare in rural hospitals. Healthcare has experienced cuts in reimbursements and overall revenues. Through all of this, Karl was instrumental in recruiting physicians and has advocated for expanding services for our community.
His guiding principle has been consistent: do what is safe and best for the patient. Under Karl’s leadership, Parkland Health Center has also seen an expansion of services, undergone several large building projects, and implemented new information technology. Parkland Health Center has been recognized for achieving top results in clinical excellence and patient satisfaction.
Karl and his late wife, Paula, have two grown children, Andy and Betsy, as well as five grandchildren. Karl is now married to the former Barbi Berrong, adding her three children and three grandchildren to the family.
Outside of his work at Parkland Health Center, Karl has been active in the community. He taught cost accounting at Central Methodist University on the Mineral Area College campus and was the initial board chair of the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center.
Karl also served on various boards during his tenure at Parkland Health Center, including Parkland Health Center Foundation, Mineral Area College Foundation, Community Foundation for Medical Care, Farmington Chamber of Commerce, and Farmington IDA.
Past recipients of the Joyce Buchheit Excellence in Healthcare Award include Dr. Edward DuMontier (2016), Dr. George Oliver (2017), Carol L. Coulter, RN (2018) and Dr. Richard Winder (awarded posthumously in 2019). All five recipients are very well known in the community, and have served the medical needs of this community for a combined total of 200 years (Dr. Dumontier: 1989-2019, 30 years; Dr. Oliver: 1959-2019, 60 years; Carol Coulter: 1979-2018, 39 years; Dr. Winder: 1976-2012, 36 years; Tom Karl 1985-2020, 35 years).
The Parkland Health Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that was established in 2009. Its mission is to secure philanthropic support to enhance Parkland’s ability to provide extraordinary care.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center or the Foundation, please call 573-756-6451 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org