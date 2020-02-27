Karl given 'Prestigious Excellence in Healthcare Award'

More than 150 community members gathered Feb. 20 at Weingarten Vineyard for the fifth annual Parkland Health Center Foundation Celebration. Highlighting the evening was the presentation to Tom Karl, president of Parkland Health Center, of the Joyce Buchheit Excellence in Healthcare Award.

The annual award was created in 2016 to recognize an individual who has contributed significantly to the advancement of healthcare in the region. Katie Rhodes, Parkland Health Center board chair, made the presentation to Karl on behalf of Joyce Buchheit, the award’s namesake. Buchheit has served on the boards of directors of Parkland Health Center Foundation, Parkland Health Center, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and BJC HealthCare.

Rhodes’ presentation included two surprises. She announced that a significant contribution was made to the foundation by Joyce Buchheit in honor of Karl. In addition, Rhodes announced on behalf of Buchheit that this would be the final presentation of the Joyce Buchheit Excellence in Healthcare Award, as the award has now been renamed the Tom Karl Excellence in Healthcare Award.

The evening was hosted by Debbie Peterson, chair of the Parkland Health Center Foundation Board, who elaborated on the accomplishments of the Foundation and relayed several stories about patients who were directly impacted by the Foundation’s support.