Karsch Boulevard dedicated in memory of Dan Peek
0 comments

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe, right, dedicates Karsch Boulevard as the Daniel M Peek Memorial Highway at a Saturday afternoon ceremony. Also participating in the dedication were several of Peek's family members. Peek was a founding member of the folk rock group, America. He died at his Farmington home almost 10 years ago. From left are Peek's brother-in-law, Paul; great niece, Olive Hunt; niece Jane Hunt; great nephew, Henry Hunt; sister, Debbie Peek AuBuchon; and Forsythe. Not pictured: Jane Hunt's husband, James.

 Kevin Jenkins

In a brief dedication ceremony held Saturday afternoon on a piece of ground just off Karsch Boulevard and adjacent to the Steak 'n Shake restaurant, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe declared the busy thoroughfare as the Daniel M Peek Memorial Highway.

The newly-designated highway, which will still go by its official name of Karsch Boulevard, runs from Maple Valley Drive to OO Highway.

Peek was a founding member of the iconic folk rock band America, along with co-members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. The group had a number of Billboard Top 40 Hits in the 70s that included "A Horse With No Name," "Ventura Highway," "Sister Golden Hair," "Tin Man," "I Need You," "You Can Do Magic" "Sandman," and "Lonely People," which Peek co-wrote with his wife, Catherine.

Peek left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career and was considered a pioneer in contemporary Christian Rock. A Farmington High School graduate, he and his wife moved back to town the following year. Catherine continued living in Farmington following her husband's 2011 death at the age of 60 from fibrinous pericarditis.

Taking part in the ceremony were Dan Peek's sister, Debbie Peek AuBuchon and her husband, Paul; AuBuchon's daughter, Jane Hunt, son-in-law, James, and the couple's children, Dan Peek's great-niece, Olive, and great-nephew, Henry Hunt.

Debbie Peek AuBuchon spoke for the family following the dedication.

"Even though my parents aren't here — they just passed away and they knew the dedication was coming — I'm so thrilled for Dan," she said. "I think he would have been so humbled and proud, if you can use those two words in the same sentence. We just thank everyone who got involved. There's been so much work with Larry and so many people. We're just very grateful."

Peek's wife died March 11 at the couple's Farmington home.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

