'Keep Blooming' at August Women’s Connection

The Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15 -11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 in the Fellowship Hall of Farmington Presbyterian Church, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce streets.

This month's special feature will be Deborah Bohnert of Bohnert’s Blooms & Beads in Farmington. Deborah will share why she and her husband, Ethan, began their business 16 years ago, and then added ceramics and jewelry she makes to their inventory. A variety of those will be there for the enjoyment of those who attend.

Mary Ann Paille of Imperial, Missouri, will be this month's guest speaker. She is a Christian speaker and humorist with roots in professional acting and stand-up comedy. An actress for over 25 years, she has performed in scores of radio and television commercials, as well as films and print ads.

Paille speaks to women’s and young adult groups with humor-laced messages, connecting everyday life struggles with eternal Bible truths that help us conquer what would otherwise conquer us.

Enjoy the $10 catered brunch by making your reservations/cancellations — now required — by calling Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 358-1274.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0