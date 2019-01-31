Dear Friends,
I continue to learn the many different facets of being a state legislator and as your representative, I want to keep you informed as to what is happening here at our State Capitol in Jefferson City.
On Jan. 16, Gov. Mike Parsons gave his first State of the State Address. He addressed many issues, with his main focus being enhanced workforce development and improving our infrastructure. He also spoke about the importance of various health issues, such as expanding access to mental health services, improving opioid abuse prevention, and curbing costs in the state’s Medicaid program while also improving the quality of care for Medicaid recipients.
I believe addressing these issues will have a direct positive effect on our district and will provide job growth for our district which will provide opportunities for generations to come and improve the health of our citizens.
In addition to being in the House Chamber during this historic 100th General Assembly Session, all representatives are assigned committees to serve on. I was appointed to the Insurance Committee, The Health and Mental Health Care Committee and the new Special Committee on Aging. These committees were assigned to me by the speaker of the house based upon my experience in healthcare and industry and I am truly grateful for this extraordinary opportunity.
I’m confident my experience will allow me to help shape laws and regulations that benefit my constituents to get the care they deserve and for industry to become more efficient, effective, and profitable while creating many job opportunities.
The House Budget Committee held its first hearing this week and focused on gathering facts from the Department of Revenue regarding a tax withholding error. Committee members learned that two issues have led to many Missourians not withholding enough from their paychecks which has created a more than $500 million state budget shortfall.
The first issue is an error in the state’s withholding formula that has actually existed for 15 years. That problem was amplified this year by the second issue, which are the changes made by the 2017 federal tax reforms. The federal changes have created what is referred to as a “new normal” when it comes to the deductions Missourians claim on their W-4 forms.
Because many Missourians didn’t make adjustments to their W-4’s after the federal change, they could now be in for a surprise when they do their returns. It was quickly pointed out that the error did not change a single Missourian’s tax liability, but will impact the amount of a refund if you anticipate receiving a tax refund check.
Lawmakers are now focused on determining the impact these two issues will have on Missouri taxpayers and communicating this information to constituents. Revenue department officials remain optimistic that once the tax season moves forward, revenues will catch up with the growth that was anticipated and the $500 million shortfall will be eliminated.
My job as your State Representative is to keep you informed on all state matters. If you have questions regarding these or any state issues or want to talk to someone in the Department of Revenue, please give my office a call at 573-751-3455.
LafargeHolcim Director Hicks Winters met with me at the Capitol this week, I discussed the economic development of Perry County with Scott Sattler, met with Sandra Cabot and Linda Fitzgerald regarding economic growth in Ste. Genevieve and had the pleasure to congratulate Robert Walsh of Ste. Genevieve on his appointment to the Missouri State Board of Nursing at the Capitol.
