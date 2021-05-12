Keeping the family tradition alive

Farmington area residents have known the Crouch family as leaders in the city and the area for generations.
Dr. F.R. Crouch was the town's legendary “baby doctor” for many years, delivering more than 6,600 babies in the area. The nature sanctuary in Engler Park is named after him.
His son, John R. Crouch, was known for many things — founding and presiding over the Crouch, Farley and Heuring CPA firm in downtown Farmington; serving as a city councilman for several years; and his love of the outdoors and farming. A new park on Pine Street was named after him a few weeks ago.
The third generation is now following in the footsteps of the Crouch family’s reputation for serving others. Jennifer Crouch, MD, is an internal medicine practitioner in Farmington. The daughter of John and Kathy Crouch, she spoke about the influence that her father and grandfather have had on her life.
“My grandfather passed away before I was born,” she said. “I always would hear stories — my grandmother would talk about it and my dad would talk about it. I would say that was a part of it, going on in the background. I would meet someone for the first time and they would say, ‘Are you related to Dr. Crouch?’
"That would happen when I was in high school, even college if I would meet people from the Farmington area. So, I think realizing that was a way of making an impact in the community and seeing how memorable it was, it wasn’t just ‘I went to the doctor for this or that.’ It made an impact on them that they remembered the name even years after he had passed away.”
For Crouch, the idea of becoming a physician was an evolutionary process during the years she spent in school.
“From the time I was in first or second grade, science was one of my favorite topics in school,” she said. “I always looked forward to science class and watching the ‘Magic School Bus’ on TV when it first came on. I thought I wanted to do something in the science field. But, I also enjoy people and talking to them, spending time with them and getting to know them. The thought of being in a lab all the time wasn’t that interesting to me, either.
“In high school I took an anatomy and physiology class which I absolutely loved. That’s when I started to think that going into medicine would be a good way to be involved in science while being able to spend time with people, making it more about people.”
She and her father, John, were very close while she was growing up and she credits him with her love of the outdoors and the city of Farmington.
“When I have free time I love getting out, gardening, hiking,” she said. “We still have the farm, I love going down there. I think just seeing how much he loved Farmington and how it wasn’t just about having a business or living here, it was about working to make Farmington a better place.
He was involved in the chamber of commerce. I remember when I was very young and the downtown association started to promote more businesses downtown. He was talking about it and how important it was to him. I think some of that — valuing the history of Farmington and wanting to make it a better community — rubbed off on me, too.”
Crouch attended Truman State University and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2009. She then entered the University of Missouri School of Medicine where she graduated in 2013, and remained there until 2016 when she completed her residency in internal medicine. Then it was time to come back home.
“I always wanted to come back to the Farmington area if at all possible,” she said. “My first job after residency was working as a hospitalist at Parkland. I did that for three to four years. I enjoyed that, but I was ready to make a switch. In September I started working doing primary care outpatient at Medical Arts Clinic.”
In a way, her locally famous father and grandfather are a constant presence in her life.
“It’s actually very common when I go into a room — occasionally it will be ‘your grandfather delivered my kids’ or ‘he was my doctor,’" Crouch said. "Sometimes they will have stories where he was supposed to deliver their kids, but he was on vacation. I get a lot of patients where their mother told them to ask if I am related to the Dr. Crouch that delivered babies. I get a lot of people that knew my dad, too.”
A new chapter in Crouch’s life has opened up with her election last month to the St. Francois County Health Board. She said she had two reasons for putting her hat in the ring.
“Now that I am working in outpatient and primary care, I see so many health issues in the county,” she said. “From drug abuse and mental illness to obesity — not having access to good food sources. I feel like that there is more that the county health department could be doing to focus on those issues.”
The second reason surrounds the COVID-19 pandemic. To begin with, Crouch wants to make it clear that she does not speak on behalf of or for her employers or other healthcare professionals when discussing her views on how the pandemic has been handled the past year and that her thoughts on the matter are strictly her own.
“Why this moment in time did I run?” she asked. “Politically I am a conservative. Ever since COVID started, I’ve been really alarmed how I think the news has been used as a reason to allow the government to take unprecedented levels of control. Where before it was always a personal choice — here’s the information about this disease, here’s the users risk for it, here’s what you can do to prevent it. Take the responsibility, make the decisions that you think are best for your situation. Instead, there’s a lot of coercion.
“I thought here in St. Francois County, we weren’t so affected by that until the whole thing with the mask mandate happened. Regardless of what you think about masks — whether they are effective or not, whatever private businesses want to do — clearly, the government should not be mandating that. I just thought the health board would be a good way to combine my medical knowledge, what I know about the medical issues in my community, as well as my political concerns.”
After getting settled into her new job, Crouch says that she plans to get more involved in the community.
“I think sometime I might want to be involved with the city council and some of the organizations.”
Aside from her family's history in the city, why does Crouch like Farmington so much?
“Especially if you were raised here, there certainly are some legitimate issues, but I’ve always thought we are the best of both worlds," she said. "We’re big enough to have most of the major stores, we don’t have to travel too far. I love the stores downtown, but, yet if you want to go to St. Louis, it’s only an hour away. We have so many state parks, you can drive an hour and be pretty much in the middle of nowhere.
“A lot has changed, not with just the increase in size, the number of new stores, restaurants. A lot more traffic than I was used to. On the whole they are positive changes. I want to see the community be successful, but I don’t want us to become just another suburb of St. Louis, because if I wanted that, that’s where I would have lived.”
