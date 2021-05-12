Keeping the family tradition alive

For Crouch, the idea of becoming a physician was an evolutionary process during the years she spent in school.

“From the time I was in first or second grade, science was one of my favorite topics in school,” she said. “I always looked forward to science class and watching the ‘Magic School Bus’ on TV when it first came on. I thought I wanted to do something in the science field. But, I also enjoy people and talking to them, spending time with them and getting to know them. The thought of being in a lab all the time wasn’t that interesting to me, either.

“In high school I took an anatomy and physiology class which I absolutely loved. That’s when I started to think that going into medicine would be a good way to be involved in science while being able to spend time with people, making it more about people.”

She and her father, John, were very close while she was growing up and she credits him with her love of the outdoors and the city of Farmington.

“When I have free time I love getting out, gardening, hiking,” she said. “We still have the farm, I love going down there. I think just seeing how much he loved Farmington and how it wasn’t just about having a business or living here, it was about working to make Farmington a better place.