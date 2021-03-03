Kerr surprised by WGU Missouri scholarship

Farmington resident Sarah Kerr was recently surprised with a $2,500 Healthcare Partners Scholarship to WGU Missouri.
The scholarship is designed for employees of WGU’s partner hospitals and healthcare organizations who wish to advance their education to become educators, managers and leaders in vital healthcare fields.
Kerr, a primary care practice manager for Sister of Mercy Healthcare Organization, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Healthcare Management from WGU Missouri. She was virtually presented with the scholarship last month by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager John Hardin.