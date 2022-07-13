KFMO/B104 Night at the Water Park to benefit local BackStoppers

The KFMO/B104 Night at the Farmington Water Park is returning for another evening of fun for all ages from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

This annual event benefits a local charity or organization by giving 100 percent of the proceeds. This year, the funds will go to St. Francois County BackStoppers. The St. Francois County charter is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization established in 2001.

BackStoppers provides ongoing needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, as well as publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in the KFMO/B104 coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty. In addition to the mission of supporting the families of fallen heroes, BackStoppers provides assistance to first responders who suffer a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

“When we met with our team for the first time to discuss the charity that we wanted to give to, the BackStoppers was the first suggestion made and the team unanimously agreed," said KFMO/B104 Owner and Managing Partner Chuck Odle. "In addition, my wife’s dad was a police officer and is now retired. So, police officers and our first responders are near and dear to our hearts. Not to mention, the recent loss of a police officer in our own community still weighs heavy and we have been able to see just how valuable this organization truly is.”

Paramedic Sarah Sundhausen of the St. Francois County Ambulance District, as well as president of BackStoppers of St. Francois County expressed her appreciation for the event and the financial assistance it provides the organization.

“On behalf of the St. Francois County Chapter of BackStoppers, I would like to thank those who generously donate and provide fundraisers to and for BackStoppers," she said. "There is no doubt that in law enforcement, fire, and EMS that our families mean more to us than anything.

"None of us plan to lay our life down while we are at work but we know it’s a possibility. We take comfort in knowing that BackStoppers will be there for our families if there ever comes a time we cannot be. We all promise to continue to do our jobs and serve the citizens of St. Francois County. We ask that you continue to support BackStoppers.”

KFMO/B104 Night at the Water Park is open to the public and admission is $1 at the door. There will be other fun activities to raise additional funds during the event that will include a duck race down the lazy river and multiple items that will be raffled. KFMO/ B104 Radio and the Farmington Water Park have been working together in hosting this event to benefit various local charities for the past 14 years. An alternate date has not yet been set in the event of inclement weather.