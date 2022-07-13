KFMO wins awards in sports broadcast excellence

KFMO brought home a first place award and a certificate of merit both in Sports Broadcast Excellence. The first place award was given for the Festus vs. North County football game, week 6, “Play-by-Play” — broadcaster, Sean Malone. The Certificate of Merit was also in the sports category for Basketball Season Open Prelude — broadcaster, Greg Alan.

“It never gets old being recognized for hard work”, said Chelley Odle, owner/managing partner, Odle Media Group, parent company of KFMO radio. “We certainly don't do what we do for the awards but it certainly helps to solidify the late nights and long weekends during the high school sports season. This team of sportscasters are the absolute best and they provide the most extensive high school sports coverage in the area. They make us so proud to be in radio each and every year.”

KFMO Sports broadcasted 302 high school games in 280 calendar days during the 2021-2022 school year and included a variety of sports including football, volleyball, softball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball and soccer. That is the second highest number of broadcast games in a single season with 303 games in the 2015-2016 sports season being the most.

AM1240 KFMO and B104.3 radio have received over 30 first place awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association since 1998. The group of stations has also received numerous certificate of merit awards for additional entries over the years. Each year, the Missouri Broadcasters Association recognizes outstanding achievements in both radio and television in the state. Each category is judged by broadcast professionals from another state