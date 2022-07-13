Killed in fall from grain tank

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 3, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

John Coffel, 49, local carpenter and concrete man, was instantly killed about 10:30 Monday morning when he fell from a scaffold at the top of a 40-foot grain tank at the Giessing Milling Company. His body fell headfirst to the concrete floor of the tank and death was due to a broken neck.

Mr. Coffel was in the employ of Walter Brockmiller, local contractor. He was helping construct four 40-foot grain tanks at the mill. The tanks were nearing completion and Monday morning Coffel and Fred Cleve were building a scaffold near the top of the northwest tank, so that they could start the roof. Mr. Cleve was the only one to see Coffel fall and it was his idea that the board of the scaffold on which he was standing slipped just as he leaned forward, throwing his body downward for some 40 feet. The body first struck a two-by-ten-inch board, breaking it in two, then crashed into the slanting concrete floor. He was dead by the time workmen were able to reach him. The body was removed from the tank and a physician called, who pronounced him dead, after which the body was removed to the Cozean Funeral Home.

At the inquest the following morning, a verdict was returned that the deceased came to his death as the result of a broken neck received in a fall. Funeral services were held at the funeral home at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, with interment in the Parkview Cemetery, with Rev. A.C. Johnson officiating.

The deceased would have been 50 years of age this August. He is survived by his wife, three brothers, Wesley of Festus, Manuel and Allen of St. Louis; and five sisters, Mrs. Jake Anderson of St. Louis, Mrs. Bern Ferguson, Mrs. Clarence Dickey, Mrs. Phil Dickey and Mrs. J.C. Alexander, all of Farmington. He was a veteran of the First World War and a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge. He had lived in Farmington for 15 years, during all of which time he was in the employ of Mr. Brockmiller.