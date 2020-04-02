Kinnard, Koppeis, Powell named to attend Boys State in June

The program of Boys State has been developed on the fundamental assumption that youth can best “learn to do by doing,” and that a basic knowledge of the fundamentals of our form of government will bring to every citizen a realization that in a democracy the security of his rights and privileges depends upon his individual acceptance of the responsibility inherent in them. In so far as practical, the mechanics of government in Boys State is patterned after the established agencies of City, County and State Government. In every possible way the government of Boys State parallels that of the government of the State of Missouri. Such deviations as have been made are due to the exigencies of the situation.