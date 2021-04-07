 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast set for Saturday
0 comments

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast set for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast set for Saturday

Kiwanian Sheila Allen and her grandson Carter Murray are pictured at the 2014 Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. Sheila passed away in 2017 and the breakfast was subsequently named in her memory in recognition for the many years she served in the Farmington Kiwanis Club and her leadership in growing the pancake breakfast into the event it is today.

 Submitted photo

The Farmington Kiwanis Club will be holding its annual "Sheila Allen Breakfast with the Easter Bunny" this Saturday.

Kiwanians will be serving up a hot and fresh all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast and the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

The event will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. All proceeds raised at this event will stay in the community. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children and can be purchased at the door.

The Farmington Kiwanis sponsors a number of community programs including Special Olympics, CASA of the Parkland and the Help the Hungry Bake Sale.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism
News

Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism

In a change of format from last year's event, Hope 4 Autism will be holding its annual "Light It Up 4 Autism" Car Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is weird gadget that actually serves a practical purpose...if you don't mind getting some very strange looks from you…

THE VALLEY HOLDS GRAND OPENING
News

THE VALLEY HOLDS GRAND OPENING

Dan and Alex Freund cut the ribbon at the recent grand opening of The Valley medical marijuana dispensary at 800 Valley Creek Drive in Farming…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News