Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast set for Saturday

The Farmington Kiwanis Club will be holding its annual "Sheila Allen Breakfast with the Easter Bunny" this Saturday.

Kiwanians will be serving up a hot and fresh all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast and the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

The event will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. All proceeds raised at this event will stay in the community. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children and can be purchased at the door.

The Farmington Kiwanis sponsors a number of community programs including Special Olympics, CASA of the Parkland and the Help the Hungry Bake Sale.

