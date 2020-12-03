Kiwanis show tickets on sale at local drug stores

This story first appeared in the Friday, Dec. 1, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

For the fourth consecutive year, the Kiwanis Club of Farmington is ready with its Annual Minstrel and Variety Show to be given Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7-8 in the Farmington High School auditorium.

General admission tickets are available from members of the club and from all four drug stores in Farmington. Tickets for children under 12 are 35¢, adults 75¢. Reserved seat tickets, of which there will be only 238 each night, can be obtained now at Gordon’s Drug Store, Farmington, for one dollar. Persons desiring to exchange general admission tickets for reserved seats can do so by paying the difference, if they act immediately.

Weeks of well-planned rehearsals and advance ticket sales by the 70 members of the club should result in capacity crowds next week at both performances. Started in 1947 as a means of raising funds for underprivileged children, the shows receive the wholehearted effort and support of the Kiwanians, who give their time and talents to help needy boys and girls. The club plans to use the proceeds this year to purchase a Keystone eye-testing machine for use in the public and parochial schools around the county seat.

Among the starts will be Ernie Heldman of St. Louis, televisions master of magic who appears regularly on KSD-TV as well as performing before countless gatherings in St. Louis County. Equally sought after is Arlene Mardel, versatile acrobatic dancer, who aids Heldman with his sleight of hand in addition to her own part as a television performer. Heldman and Arlene were engaged by the Kiwanis Club to appear both evenings. The club was fortunate to obtain these two stars so near the holiday season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0