Kiwanis speaker calls drunken drivers 'serious problem'

Greater punishment is also required for “pushers” of drugs, Roberts stated, but one of the handicaps is lack of jail and prison facilities to confine all of those who are found guilty. As a result, they are placed on probation long before they have served their sentences.

Seventeen members of the local club heard the prosecuting attorney. Their interest prompted questions that resulted in an answer period that required almost as much time as the speaker’s preliminary remarks.

Of interest to local Kiwanians will be the International Convention at Detroit, Michigan, from June 21-25, the Farmington club’s anniversary on July 20, the silver anniversary of its first meeting on Aug. 8, nationwide Family Reunion Day on Aug. 9, the Missouri-Arkansas District Convention September 12-14 at Little Rock, Ark., and the silver anniversary on Sept. 19 of the county seat’s “Charter Night,” when it received its charter as one of many civic clubs in the United States.

Business and professional men who have felt they would enjoy being affiliated with a Kiwanis Club are asked to let Secretary Robert W. Dugal at the Farmington Post Office know of their interest. Dues are $12.50 payable each July 1 and again on Jan. 1. Weekly meals for those present are $1.80 at Holiday Inn Jr. on US-67 south of Farmington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0