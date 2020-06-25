Kiwanis speaker calls drunken drivers 'serious problem'

This article originally appeared in the Thursday, June 4, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Only six more weekly noon luncheons remain until the Kiwanis Club of Farmington reaches its 25th anniversary on July 20, the date of its permanent organization in 1945.
Guest speaker for the Farmington Kiwanians at their noon luncheon June 3 was Prosecuting Attorney Clinton B. Roberts of Farmington. He was introduced by Vinton G. Johnson, club president, in the absence of Norman Politte, program chairman. An informative question and answer period followed the speaker’s remarks.
Recent speakers had included Sheriff Kenneth Buckley and Judge Elliott Straughan, who also represented St. Francois County. Roberts said that drugs and the Vietnam War were both problems, but that one of the greatest in this area is drunken drivers. He feels young people should be more concerned over the tremendous death toll in highway accidents.
He had recently attended a seminar for prosecuting attorneys at Lake of the Ozarks. He claimed stricter punishment is needed for those driving under the influence of alcohol and a change required in legal wording to make convictions easier for endangering other lives. Roberts and Buckley both revealed they were having greater problems because of drinking than drugs, although both quoted experiences of drug violations and drug hazards in this county.
Greater punishment is also required for “pushers” of drugs, Roberts stated, but one of the handicaps is lack of jail and prison facilities to confine all of those who are found guilty. As a result, they are placed on probation long before they have served their sentences.
Seventeen members of the local club heard the prosecuting attorney. Their interest prompted questions that resulted in an answer period that required almost as much time as the speaker’s preliminary remarks.
Of interest to local Kiwanians will be the International Convention at Detroit, Michigan, from June 21-25, the Farmington club’s anniversary on July 20, the silver anniversary of its first meeting on Aug. 8, nationwide Family Reunion Day on Aug. 9, the Missouri-Arkansas District Convention September 12-14 at Little Rock, Ark., and the silver anniversary on Sept. 19 of the county seat’s “Charter Night,” when it received its charter as one of many civic clubs in the United States.
Business and professional men who have felt they would enjoy being affiliated with a Kiwanis Club are asked to let Secretary Robert W. Dugal at the Farmington Post Office know of their interest. Dues are $12.50 payable each July 1 and again on Jan. 1. Weekly meals for those present are $1.80 at Holiday Inn Jr. on US-67 south of Farmington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!