Kkinkhardt to attend Girls State at Fulton next week

Mary Louise Klinkhardt

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 16, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Miss Mary Louise Klinkhardt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Klinkhardt, is being sponsored by the LePere-McCalister Unit No. 416 of the American Legion Auxiliary to attend the 19th session of Missouri Girls’ State, to be held at William Woods College, Fulton, on June 19-26.

Miss Klinkhardt, a junior the past year at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, has been cheerleader for the basketball team for three years and was an attendant to the basketball queen, Miss Elaine Wilfong, this year. She was the vice-president of the junior class and has been elected treasurer of the Student Council to serve next year. She is in the upper third of her class scholastically.

Miss Klinkhardt stated that she would like to be an airline hostess following her graduation from high school. The local Unit has sponsored a girl to each of the 19 sessions of Girls’ State, all of whom gave enthusiastic and appreciative reports of their experiences there upon their return.

