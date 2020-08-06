Knight Line members receive All-American invitations

This story was originally published in the Friday, Aug. 3, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. –Editor
The Farmington Knight Line very successfully attended the Marching Auxiliaries Dance/Drill Camp at Southeast Missouri State University from July 5-8.
Awards won by the Knight Line squad during competition were: Home Routine (Squad) – Blue Ribbon (Superior), Home Routine (Officers) – Blue Ribbon (Superior), Individual Camp Routine Evaluations- 20 Blue Ribbons (Superior) and 10 Red Ribbons (Excellent).
All members of the Knight Line attending camp received All-Star Performer Ribbons, which is given for dance ability and effort while learning new camp routines.
Ten members of the Knight Line squad received All -American invitations to perform in San Diego. Girls receiving invitations are Niki Cramp, Bree Owens, Rebecca Lawson, Marta Davis, Holly Bertrand, Kelly Keen, Kelly Rigdon, Kelli Cash, Brianna Skaggs, and Denise Penberthy.
On the final or “Grand Champion Day of camp, the Knight Line Squad received a Superior Trophy. These trophies were awarded on the performance of a new routine learned at camp. The squad was also awarded a plaque for “Outstanding Home Routine.”
There were individual awards given on the final day of camp. Bree Owens won a Grand Champion Trophy for the Solo Dance Competition. Eight squad members received medals for selection on the Marching Auxiliaries Honor Roll.
These girls are Briana Skaggs, Kelli Cash, Kelly Keen, Bree Owens, Tina Crites, Holly Bertrand, Marta Davis, and Rebecca Lawson. The Knight Line received a Spirit Baton each night after competition, entitling them to be awarded a Spirit Baton to take home on Grand Champion Day.
The Knight Line dancers were accompanied to camp by Phyllis Eller sponsor, and Mary Ann Owens, president, Knight Line Boosters. The 1990-1991 Knight Line Squad members are Bree Owens, Captain, Rebecca Lawson, co-captain, Marta Davis, 1st choreographer, Holly Bertrand, 2nd choreographer, Kelly Keen, Chrissi Hedrick, Niki Cramp, Brianna Skaggs, Velvet DeLeal, Tina Crites, Kelli Cash, Kelly Rigdon, Erin Holmes, Becki McIntire, Denise Penberthy and Tabie Hafner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!