Knight Line members receive All-American invitations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story was originally published in the Friday, Aug. 3, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. –Editor

The Farmington Knight Line very successfully attended the Marching Auxiliaries Dance/Drill Camp at Southeast Missouri State University from July 5-8.

Awards won by the Knight Line squad during competition were: Home Routine (Squad) – Blue Ribbon (Superior), Home Routine (Officers) – Blue Ribbon (Superior), Individual Camp Routine Evaluations- 20 Blue Ribbons (Superior) and 10 Red Ribbons (Excellent).

All members of the Knight Line attending camp received All-Star Performer Ribbons, which is given for dance ability and effort while learning new camp routines.

Ten members of the Knight Line squad received All -American invitations to perform in San Diego. Girls receiving invitations are Niki Cramp, Bree Owens, Rebecca Lawson, Marta Davis, Holly Bertrand, Kelly Keen, Kelly Rigdon, Kelli Cash, Brianna Skaggs, and Denise Penberthy.

On the final or “Grand Champion Day of camp, the Knight Line Squad received a Superior Trophy. These trophies were awarded on the performance of a new routine learned at camp. The squad was also awarded a plaque for “Outstanding Home Routine.”