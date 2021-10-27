Knightline Dance Team to attend national championship

The Farmington High School Knightline Dance Team will be attending the Universal Dance Association (UDA) 2022 National Dance Team Championship (NDTC) being held Feb. 4-6 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

UDA is a division of Varsity Spirit. The NDTC is the only national-level dance team championship endorsed by the National Federation of State High School Associations, the national service and administrative organization for high school athletics and fine arts programs in speech, debate, theater, and music.

According to Knightline member Taylor Henson, the dance team is already pumped about attending the championship.

“We are very excited to be going to nationals," she said. "We thank the district for approving our trip.”

Coach Janna Hagerty explained that the team won a free flight to the contest from Dance Team Union, an organization founded to assist dance teams in camp and competition settings.

Assistant Coach Andi Sparks said that Knightline has earned the opportunity to go to nationals for the last 15 years, however this will be the first year the dance team will be attending.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

