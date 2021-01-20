Knights defeat Vikings in first game of season

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 29, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Farmington Knights scored their first victory of the season last Wednesday evening in both A and B games against the Valley Vikings of Caledonia. The B team won their second straight victory, winning by a score of 49-38, and the A team go their first, 63 to 51. Both games proved to be exciting. The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but bad weather and icy roads caused a postponement. The game was played the following evening even though bad weather remained.
B Game
The Knights grabbed an early lead in the first quarter, racking up 16 points over Valley’s 10. The Vikings again scored 10 and the Knights added more points to their total in the second quarter, thus widening their margin of points before half-time approached. The score was a 10-point difference at the break, 30-20. Valley got hot in the third quarter as they scored 14 points to Farmington’s 8, but the Knights’ lead still held with the score at a close 38-34. The Knights wrapped it up in the fourth quarter, scoring an additional 11 points while Valley was held to four, making the final count stand at a 49 to 38 victory for the Knights. McDaniel led the scoring for the Knights with 18 points.
A Game
This main contest was looked forward to with expectation and dread by the onlookers from both schools, neither team having scored a victory from the games they played thus far. The game, however, was won by the Knights as they downed the Vikings 63 to 51.
Valley took an early lead in the first quarter with a slight edge over the Knights, 15-10. The Knights came roaring back in the second period, piling up a total of 24 points to Valley’s 11, giving them an eight-point lead at halftime with the score 34-26.
The Knights came back strong in the third quarter, scoring a total of 16 points to Valley’s 10. Going into the final period, the Knights had a good lead. Valley overscored the Knights in that period by two points, but the Knights went home happily with the victory, 63-51. Jim Jolly and Ron Littles led the Knights’ scoring with 17 and 16 between them. Miller and Palmer had 12 apiece for the losers.
The next game for the Knights will be after the Christmas holidays. They will be out to win their second straight against Festus. The game will be played here.