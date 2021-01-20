Knights defeat Vikings in first game of season

The Farmington Knights scored their first victory of the season last Wednesday evening in both A and B games against the Valley Vikings of Caledonia. The B team won their second straight victory, winning by a score of 49-38, and the A team go their first, 63 to 51. Both games proved to be exciting. The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but bad weather and icy roads caused a postponement. The game was played the following evening even though bad weather remained.

The Knights grabbed an early lead in the first quarter, racking up 16 points over Valley’s 10. The Vikings again scored 10 and the Knights added more points to their total in the second quarter, thus widening their margin of points before half-time approached. The score was a 10-point difference at the break, 30-20. Valley got hot in the third quarter as they scored 14 points to Farmington’s 8, but the Knights’ lead still held with the score at a close 38-34. The Knights wrapped it up in the fourth quarter, scoring an additional 11 points while Valley was held to four, making the final count stand at a 49 to 38 victory for the Knights. McDaniel led the scoring for the Knights with 18 points.