Knights win Homecoming game

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 12, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Farmington Knights ended their 1970 football season with a 48 to 20 win over the North County Raiders in the annual Homecoming game. The win gave the Knights a conference record of 5 and 2. The Raiders’ record for their first year of varsity football is 2 and 7.
The Knights took charge of the game early. After the opening Raider kick-off went out of bounds on the Knight 40, senior fullback Tom Bannister hit off tackle found a hole and ran 60 yards for a touchdown. Senior Bob Vogelsang kicked the extra point to put the Knights out in front 7 to 0.
The Raiders couldn’t move the ball on their first possession. A bad snap from center on an attempted punt on fourth down gave the Knights the ball on the Raider 46. Farmington quickly cashed in with junior tailback Keith McGuire scoring on a 24-yard run. Vogelsang added the extra point to give Farmington a 19 to 0 lead.
North County again couldn’t move the ball on their next possession and punted. McGuire tried to make a running catch but fumbled. However, he recovered his own fumble and the Knights had the ball on their own 38. On the next play quarterback Jody Salmon hit end Terry Mell on a 68-yard scoring pass. Salmon then ran the two-point conversion to make the score 22 to 0.
The next time North County got the ball, junior Mike McBride started to move his team. He took the Raiders from their own 47 to the Knight 40 where they lost the ball on downs just as the first quarter ended.
The Knights’ first two plays produced just two yards. On third down, McGuire found some daylight and ran 28 yards to the Raider 30. Senior wingback Rick Ragsdale picked up 16 yards to the 14 on the next play. Then McGuire ran the remaining 14 yards for the touchdown. Vogelsang’s kick was good and the Knights led 29 to 0.
Later in the first half, the Knights’ Joe Anderson returned a Raider punt to the Raider 26 to set up another touchdown. The score came on a 14-yard pass from Salmon to Vogelsang. Salmon then hit McGuire with a pass for the two-point conversion to up the score to 37 to 0.
ON North County’s next possession, sophomore John McCullock replaced McBride at quarterback. McBride had suffered a head injury and was forced to leave the game. The Raiders still couldn’t get untracked and punted. The punt was short and caught by Ragsdale on the Raider 49 where he was tackled.
Farmington coach Jack Richardson then let his lineman carry the ball. The linemen had some fun, although the Knights failed to score.
During the halftime, Ruth Ann Cleve was crowned Homecoming Queen. Ruth Anne was sponsored by the Pep Squad. The other two candidates were Fern Cole, sponsored by the Student Council and Carol Politte, sponsored by the band. The senior class float was the first-place winner in the float competition.
The Knights got a good scoring opportunity in the third quarter on John Hardesty’s 62-yard punt return to the Raider 9. Hardesty would have scored but he fell down. Farmington, however, failed to get a touchdown, but Vogelsang kicked a 22-yard field goal to make the score 40 to 0.
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders got a break on Jeff Tiefenauer’s recovery of a Knight fumble on the Raider 46. With the Knight reserves in, the Raiders drove down the field. On fourth and 7 from the Knight 7, McCullock hit Dale Martin with a touchdown pass. The conversion attempt was no good, so the score was 40-6.
The Knights got another touchdown later in the game. Joe Anderson capped a 63-yard drive with a 3-yard plunge for the final Knight TD. Vogelsang kicked the extra point to make the score 48 to 6.
The Raiders weren’t through, however. McCullock hit Bill Williams with a 34-yard scoring strike. McCullock again hit Williams for the two-point conversion to make the score 48 to 14. The final Raider score came on a 75-yard pass interception by Kevin Berry of a Mark Mackson pass. The conversion attempt was missed, and the final score was 8 to 20.
