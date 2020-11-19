Knights win Homecoming game

The next time North County got the ball, junior Mike McBride started to move his team. He took the Raiders from their own 47 to the Knight 40 where they lost the ball on downs just as the first quarter ended.

The Knights’ first two plays produced just two yards. On third down, McGuire found some daylight and ran 28 yards to the Raider 30. Senior wingback Rick Ragsdale picked up 16 yards to the 14 on the next play. Then McGuire ran the remaining 14 yards for the touchdown. Vogelsang’s kick was good and the Knights led 29 to 0.

Later in the first half, the Knights’ Joe Anderson returned a Raider punt to the Raider 26 to set up another touchdown. The score came on a 14-yard pass from Salmon to Vogelsang. Salmon then hit McGuire with a pass for the two-point conversion to up the score to 37 to 0.

ON North County’s next possession, sophomore John McCullock replaced McBride at quarterback. McBride had suffered a head injury and was forced to leave the game. The Raiders still couldn’t get untracked and punted. The punt was short and caught by Ragsdale on the Raider 49 where he was tackled.

Farmington coach Jack Richardson then let his lineman carry the ball. The linemen had some fun, although the Knights failed to score.