Kory Kleppe achieves 'Circle of Success'

Kory Kleppe, financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Farmington, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2020.

To earn this achievement, Kleppe established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

He has 20 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

As a financial advisor, Kleppe provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Kory Kleppe at 573-756-1500 or visit the Ameriprise office at 562 Maple Valley Drive.

