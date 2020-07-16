Krabby Daddy's seafood restaurant coming to Farmington

Heather grew up in Farmington. The couple recently purchased a farm next to her dad’s property where they will be farming their own fresh shrimp to supply their restaurant.

The inspiration to open Krabby Daddy’s was when Mike’s sons started asking for fresh seafood.

“When I took family vacations with my two sons to Gulf Shores and we enjoyed eating the seafood boils so much that when we didn’t go down to Florida my sons would beg me to do seafood boils at the house,” said Mike.

Years later, Mike has worked diligently to perfect his recipe to satisfy his family’s Gulf Shores cravings and will be sharing this deliciousness with his soon-to-be customers through his cooking.

His favorite thing at Krabby Daddy’s are their signature butters and Boom Boom sauce, a special spicy dipping sauce.

According to the couple, their customers love their food and say it has a “unique taste and is better than being on the Gulf.”

“Our customers are the most rewarding aspect of our business because of all their positivity and support,” said Heather. “This is our opportunity to give back to the community.”