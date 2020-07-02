Krause family recognized by Farmington R-7 school board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the Farmington Board of Education's special year-end session held June 19, Athletics/Activities Director John Bacon recognized a local family that has had a significant influence in the district’s wrestling program and announced that the high school's wrestling building would be renamed in their honor.

Addressing the board, Bacon said, “We are here today because the Krause family name has been synonymous with wrestling and they have been the driving force behind the success of the Farmington wrestling program for over 35 years,” he said. “I recently was talking to the former head wrestling coach of the Mizzou Tigers from the early '80s, and after introducing myself, his first question was, 'Hey, is the Krause family still around Farmington and are they still involved in wrestling?'

"He went on to tell me about what an impact the Krause family has had on wrestling in Farmington and the state. I fully agreed with every good thing he had to say. Further evidence of this impact is that the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Missouri Chapter, honored the Krause family as recipients of the 2017 Family Circle Award for their contributions to the wrestling community.