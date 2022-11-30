Krekeler Jewelers' Christmas Parade returns this Friday

One of the most popular events of the Christmas season is the Krekeler Jewelers' Annual Christmas Parade. It returns at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Farmington.

This year's theme is Candyland Christmas and that means all of the floats and other parade entries will bring a magical mix of colors and holiday characters that will bring the spirit of Christmas to the Parkland.

Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will enter town on a brightly colored fire truck and be dropped off at Long Memorial Hall to visit with the children at Winter Wonderland.

Parade entries lineup at 5 p.m. at the intersection of West Liberty and North Franklin streets. The parade route will be W. Liberty to left on A Street, then left on West Columbia, left on North Henry, and then left on East Liberty. The parade end where it began.

Come early for a good seat!

Winter Wonderland opens immediately following the parade at Long Memorial Hall.

In addition to the parade and Winter Wonderland, a variety of Farmington organizations, churches and groups are planning a memorable Christmas season this year by preparing more than a month's worth of family-friendly events.

There are recurring events that will take place throughout December, with the skating rink remaining open into January and other special events taking place through the holidays.

These are additional activities planned for Dec. 1-7:

Thursday, December 1 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The ice skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5–9 p.m. The White Christmas Theater Production at the Mineral Area Fine Arts Theater begins at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 2 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. The White Christmas Theater Production at the Mineral Area Fine Arts Theater begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Horse-drawn carriage rides downtown from noon-4 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-9 p.m. Long House tours noon-4 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 1-3 p.m. Live Nativity Scene at New Life Church from 1-3 p.m. Community Caroling at Long Park 4-5 p.m. The White Christmas Theater Production at the Mineral Area Fine Arts Theater begins at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 4 — The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from noon-6 p.m. White Christmas Theater Production at the Mineral Area Fine Arts Theater at 2 p.m.

Monday, December 5-Wednesday, December 7 — The Olde Towne miniature Christmas village will be displayed at the Farmington Public Library from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be open from 5-9 p.m. Winter Wonderland at Long Hall open from 6-8 p.m.

Additional Information

Additional information about each event can be found on the Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland App or at the farmingtonregionalchamber.com website.