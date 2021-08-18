L.I.F.E. hosts ice cream social for senior center

Members of L.I.F.E., Inc. enjoyed serving banana splits Aug. 9 to senior citizens who came to lunch at at the Sayer Senior Center in Potosi.
The event was part of a new outreach initiative by L.I.F.E., Inc. to create awareness of the work it does and inform those who may qualify for their services. The organization plans to reach out to other Senior Centers in the area to deliver information to those who attend. All of this is an effort to brighten their day with scoops of ice cream and toppings or those delicious banana splits.
A Center for Independent Living based in Farmington, L.I.F.E., Inc. serves St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Iron counties with resources for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens that can qualify for their services through Medicaid.
“L.I.F.E., Inc. can coordinate both in-home services and consumer directed services which provides care attendants for individuals needing help to accomplish tasks for everyday living that they may no longer be able to do,” said Randy Windsor, L.I.F.E. Center marketing director. “These personal care tasks can include, but are not limited to, assisting with bathing, dressing, grooming, mobility or transfer, toileting or feeding.
"L.I.F.E., Inc. also can provide homemaker duties such as: meals, laundry, vacuuming, shopping, and running errands. In addition, L.I.F.E., Inc. can provide advanced personal care, respite services, and nursing services, including weekly medication set-up and diabetic nail care for families and more.”
According to Windsor, the center provides additional services geared toward keeping individuals independent in their own homes — even if they’re a senior citizen at risk of entering a nursing facility at the recommendation of their physician and/or care team.
“L.I.F.E., Inc. also specializes in employment solutions for individuals that receive disability but would like to continue working to provide a better income for themselves and/or their families,” he said. “We also provide assistive technology to consumers with hearing or vision impairments, or those that have disabilities that affect their ability to communicate. In certain instances, the center can loan durable medical equipment or help create ramps or home modifications for those who qualify.
To learn about resources and programs offered by L.I.F.E., Inc., call 1-800-596-7273, visit its website at www.lifecilmo.org, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lifecenterinc.