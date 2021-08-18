L.I.F.E. hosts ice cream social for senior center

Members of L.I.F.E., Inc. enjoyed serving banana splits Aug. 9 to senior citizens who came to lunch at at the Sayer Senior Center in Potosi.

The event was part of a new outreach initiative by L.I.F.E., Inc. to create awareness of the work it does and inform those who may qualify for their services. The organization plans to reach out to other Senior Centers in the area to deliver information to those who attend. All of this is an effort to brighten their day with scoops of ice cream and toppings or those delicious banana splits.

A Center for Independent Living based in Farmington, L.I.F.E., Inc. serves St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Iron counties with resources for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens that can qualify for their services through Medicaid.

“L.I.F.E., Inc. can coordinate both in-home services and consumer directed services which provides care attendants for individuals needing help to accomplish tasks for everyday living that they may no longer be able to do,” said Randy Windsor, L.I.F.E. Center marketing director. “These personal care tasks can include, but are not limited to, assisting with bathing, dressing, grooming, mobility or transfer, toileting or feeding.