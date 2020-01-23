{{featured_button_text}}
LaChance chosen PHC's Star Service Team Member

Carrie Ann LaChance

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center has announced that Carrie Ann LaChance, RN, SANE, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for January. A nurse in the emergency department (ED), she has worked at Parkland Health Center for more than three years.

LaChance's nomination reads, “She is one of the most valuable team players in the ED. She is very hard working, and constantly goes above and beyond, volunteering to take on more patients than normally required. She is kind and helpful to seasoned and new nurses, providers and patients. This person is always positive; never negative, and always prompt.”

When asked what she likes about her job, LaChance replied, “I like that it is challenging and fast-paced and I get to work with some wonderful and smart people.”

When asked how she felt after she learned that she had been selected for the Star Service award, she replied, “I felt honored, appreciative and surprised.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative. The acronym stands for the following values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.

For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments