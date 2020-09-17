Lampposts enhance Long Memorial Hall's beauty

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The beauty of Farmington's Long Memorial Hall, located in the Courthouse District at the corner of South Franklin and East Columbia Street, has been enhanced recently by several minor improvements that included the installation of new front steps and railings, as well as the addition of two lampposts to better illuminate the front of the building after dark.

According to Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers, the building's landscape had at one time included lampposts, but they were removed at some unknown time and for an unknown reason. Where the original lampposts were taken once they were removed from the building's grounds also posed a mystery for the city.

“There were originally lampposts very similar to that on the front stoop of Long Hall,” he said. “We know that from some old photos of the building. We also know that the cut stone stoops that are on the building still have the bolt holes where those lamps were attached. Nobody seems to recall them being there that I talked to. We don’t know when they were removed and where they went.