Landrum speaks at POW/MIA ceremony

The Farmington High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets participated in POW/MIA services held Saturday at the Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 in Farmington.
As guest speaker, former Mayor Mit Landrum honored those that did not return from conflicts abroad.
“When I was mayor, I would come down here periodically to events,” he said. “To me, these were some of the most moving and important things that our town did.
“According to the Department of Defense, there were 82,000 people listed as missing in action. Of that number, 73,515 were in World War II. In 2015 about 2,500 Vietnam vets were listed as missing in action at the end of the war and only 687 POWs returned alive according to Defense Department records.”
Landrum said that the POWs in the four prison camps surrounding Hanoi kept track of the number of POWs that came and went.
'They counted at least 755 people,” he said. “The North Vietnamese told us that 55 servicemen and seven civilians died in captivity. That still leaves six. Six possible POW’s left over from Vietnam. In looking at these numbers, I am reminded of something that Joseph Stalin told Harry Truman at the end of WWII. ‘If one man is killed, it’s a tragedy. If 5,000 people die, that’s just statistics.’ That’s not the way Harry looked at it. That’s not the way we look at it either.
“Today is the day that we say that these men and women are not statistics. They were young Americans with the same hopes and dreams and aspirations that all of us have. They were a part of our family as Americans. For most of them, the remains are out there, scattered around the world, lying in battlefields across Europe, the South Pacific, the Korean Peninsula and the jungles of Southeast Asia. And some, the sands of the Middle East. They lay down their lives in every possible way, but they all have one thing in common. They are still far away from home.”
Continuing his speech, Landrum said that there are thousands of families that love them and miss them still.
“Mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers; children who will never forget,” he said. “When those families got the news about their service member, in their hearts a circle was opened up on that day. Try as they might, every single day they cannot get that circle closed.
"Every year, the Norman Rigdon VFW Post has this event to cause people to stop and think about our prisoners of war and those people who are missing in action, and I’m thankful that you do. We need to remember and honor these people. We need to support those families, we need to support the POW/MIA organizations that are working to find them and bring them back.”
Landrum told those attending the ceremony that it was an honor to represent the city of Farmington and that the city residents would always be their neighbors.
“We support the effort to find each and every one of them, those people who are missing in action or POWs and bring them home to rest,” he said. “We will never forget.”
At a corner of the room was the ‘Missing Man Table’ set to symbolize those who have not returned. Earlier in the solemn occasion, Post Commander Jason Furr led the missing man honors ceremony.
“The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms so that their children could remain free. Remember.”
"The empty chair depicts an unknown face representing no specific soldier, airman or Marine, but all of them that are not here with us. Remember.
"The table itself is round to show that our concern for them is never ending. Remember.
"The Bible represents faith in a higher power and a pledge to our country founded as one nation under God. Remember.
"The black napkin stands for the emptiness that these warriors have left in the hearts of their families and friends. Remember.
"The single rose reminds us of the loved ones and the families of our comrades in arms who keep the faith and await their return. Remember.
"The white candle and its yellow ribbon symbolize the everlasting hope for a joyous reunion with those yet unaccounted for. Remember.
"The slice of lemon is on the bread plate to remind us of their bitter fate if we do not bring them home. Remember.
"There is salt on the plate, symbolic of the family’s tears as they wait. Remember.
"The wine glass is inverted. They cannot toast with us today, maybe tomorrow, if we remember.”
Furr added his personal thoughts about those who have not returned.
“As we look upon this empty table, do not remember ghosts from the past,” he said. “Remember our comrades. Remember those who we depended on in battle, they depend on us to bring them home. Remember our friends, they are the ones we love, who loved life and freedom as we do. They will remember what we do. Please honor and remember them.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com