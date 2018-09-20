Stuart “Mit” Landrum Jr., former mayor of Farmington and current president of a self-owned software development company for Medicare/Medicaid providers, was appointed to the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees Sept. 13, 2018. He fills the vacancy left by Jerry Sullivan, who recently moved out of the area in retirement. In April 2019, Landrum will have an opportunity to run for the six-year term for Subdistrict 3 of MAC’s taxing district.
Landrum is probably most widely known as the former mayor of Farmington. He served from 2009-2017, and among many initiatives, he oversaw the construction of a new firehouse, new library, and the new city maintenance facility. He was an integral part of the efforts that brought Menards, Schnucks, Rural King and Panera to the city, and passed three tax measures that paved streets, operated the city’s extensive park system and updated the police station and civic center.
He has been a board member of First State Community Bank since 1981, and was president of the Farmington Industrial Development Authority from 1981-2004 (which he founded). As president of the Chamber of Commerce, he led the chamber to acquire Farmington’s first viable industrial park. He has also been a member on the board of LIFE CIL, Inc., Community Hospital Foundation and Presbyterian Children’s Services.
Landrum’s father, Stewart Landrum Sr., also served on the board in the 1960s and 70s, and his wife, Chris, retired from Mineral Area College several years ago.
