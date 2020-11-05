 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Large crowd attends Ozarks Federal open house
0 comments

Large crowd attends Ozarks Federal open house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large crowd attends Ozarks Federal open house

L.B. Coghill, left, and Taylor Smith admired the new plaque at the left of the front door at Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association which was dedicated to the Coghill brothers, Lacy and William, who were the founders of the vast savings and loan business. The unveiling took place early in the afternoon last Sunday after the formal ribbon cutting. William and his wife left early to return to their home before the picture was taken.

 File photo

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 29, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association observed open house Sunday, Oct. 25, from one until five o’clock. It was held in their attractive new “home” at the corner of East Columbia and South Washington Streets. Approximately 5,000 people toured the new building during the afternoon.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, a plaque was unveiled, dedicating the new building to the original founders, L.B. Coghill and W.T. Coghill.

The first Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association began in 1930 on the second floor of the Realty Building, which is now the United Bank Building. A charter was ten granted by the state of Missouri for operation as a state association.

One year later, with assets of $200,000, the association acquired the Farmington Equitable Building and Loan Association. In 1933, Ozarks Federal moved to a location at the corner of South Jefferson and West Columbia streets, where they remained until this month.

The original board of directors included L.B. Coghill as president, W.T. Coghill as vice-president, D.F. Giessing, C.Y. White, E.A. Herzog, K.C. Weber, J.P. Cayce, and Dr. R. Appleberry.

Taylor Smith Jr. assumed the board presidency in 1969, following the retirement from active management of L.B. Coghill. Both L.B. and W.T. Coghill still remain as members of the board of directors with Taylor Smith. Other members include Stuart Landrum, Dr. G.L. Watkins, Miss Genevieve Lang and Clayton Osman. B.L. Dunaway is secretary of the board.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HALLOWEEN HOUSE DRAWS VISITORS
News

HALLOWEEN HOUSE DRAWS VISITORS

A home at 717 Kansas St. in Farmington has been "all dressed-up" for Halloween with a wide assortment of colorful lights, scary creatures, and…

+4
Cars to the stars!
News

Cars to the stars!

Don't worry. You're not the only person in Farmington to wonder why Denny Motors, located on the corner of Ste. Genevieve Avenue and Highway 0…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking item from another time and place. Can you guess what it was used for? If you do, or think you d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News