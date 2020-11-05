Large crowd attends Ozarks Federal open house

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 29, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association observed open house Sunday, Oct. 25, from one until five o’clock. It was held in their attractive new “home” at the corner of East Columbia and South Washington Streets. Approximately 5,000 people toured the new building during the afternoon.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, a plaque was unveiled, dedicating the new building to the original founders, L.B. Coghill and W.T. Coghill.

The first Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association began in 1930 on the second floor of the Realty Building, which is now the United Bank Building. A charter was ten granted by the state of Missouri for operation as a state association.

One year later, with assets of $200,000, the association acquired the Farmington Equitable Building and Loan Association. In 1933, Ozarks Federal moved to a location at the corner of South Jefferson and West Columbia streets, where they remained until this month.

The original board of directors included L.B. Coghill as president, W.T. Coghill as vice-president, D.F. Giessing, C.Y. White, E.A. Herzog, K.C. Weber, J.P. Cayce, and Dr. R. Appleberry.

Taylor Smith Jr. assumed the board presidency in 1969, following the retirement from active management of L.B. Coghill. Both L.B. and W.T. Coghill still remain as members of the board of directors with Taylor Smith. Other members include Stuart Landrum, Dr. G.L. Watkins, Miss Genevieve Lang and Clayton Osman. B.L. Dunaway is secretary of the board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0