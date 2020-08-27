Largest faculty in Farmington R-7 history under contract for 1970-71

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, July 23, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

A teaching and administrative staff of 141 members has been announced for the Farmington Schools for the 1970-71 term. Thirty-two new teachers will be in the group. Six of them will fill new positions created to accommodate the increasing enrollment and expanding program. Seven others will replace retired teachers.

New positions include additions of a room each to first, third and sixth grades, one English position and one science position at the high school and an educational media specialist to serve the entire system.

Assignments for the year are: (names of new members are starred)

Administration

*Ralph E. Parks, superintendent; Robert McWilliams, administrative assistant; and Opal Wright, director of elementary education.

Senior High School