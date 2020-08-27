Largest faculty in Farmington R-7 history under contract for 1970-71

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, July 23, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
A teaching and administrative staff of 141 members has been announced for the Farmington Schools for the 1970-71 term. Thirty-two new teachers will be in the group. Six of them will fill new positions created to accommodate the increasing enrollment and expanding program. Seven others will replace retired teachers.
New positions include additions of a room each to first, third and sixth grades, one English position and one science position at the high school and an educational media specialist to serve the entire system.
Assignments for the year are: (names of new members are starred)
Administration
*Ralph E. Parks, superintendent; Robert McWilliams, administrative assistant; and Opal Wright, director of elementary education.
Senior High School
Larry A. Ackley, principal; Gene Haas, assistant principal; Barbara E. Alcorn, Dev. Reading; Nancy Bradshaw, counselor; Wilson Bradshaw, counselor; Paul Burroughs, industrial arts; Charles Cole, social science; Carl Crocker, social science; Wanda Brown, home economics; Jon M. Gimmy, English; Glenda Goforth, business education.
Floyd Hager, vocational agriculture; Vesta Haiter, counselor; Larkin Howard, media specialist; Ronald Jack, driver education and physical education; Norman Jackson, English; Paula Kirtley, French; James Layton, industrial arts; Donald McClard, band.
Joanne Newcomer, business; Lee Roy Nichols, science; Howard Noble, social science; Murray Norman, science; Betty Parks, social science; Archie Parrish, mathematics; James Pedigo, social science; John Richardson, physical education; Sandra Ritter, English; LeRoy Rogers, mathematics; Edgar St. Clair, social science; Larry Spakes, art; Dan Stott, mathematics; Murphy Thomas, physical education; Temp Thomas, science.
Virginia Thurman, home economics; Anna Jean Wade, physical education; Jeannie B. Wright, business; *Sue Dye, English; *Joyce Raymer, English; *Jimmy Ragland, mathematics; *Marlene Ragland, English; *Elbe L. Martin, Spanish; *Wilma Tiner, librarian; *Beth Bennett, speech and drama; *Stephen Parker, vocal music; *Carroll Allen, English; *Verna Sheets, English; Lucille Ford, special education; Alma Gedge, nurse.
Middle School
Harold Wright, principal; June David, counselor; Letty Burris, sixth grade; Norma Colson, sixth grade; Margaret Best, language arts; Cecelia Gentges, sixth grade; Neva Karsch, social studies; Dorothy Mell, art; *Phillip Tatum, arts and crafts; John Miller, language arts; Darlene Parrish, mathematics; Lois Powell, physical education; Martha Rapp, home economics; James Simpson, physical education; Jack Skinner, science; Barbara Voyles, sixth grade.
Bob Zolman, social studies; *Barbara Fitz, librarian; *Julia Keller, vocal music; *William J. Martin, mathematics; *Donald E. Borders, science; *Russell Sanders, science; *Fred Graham, industrial arts; *Harvey DeLoach, science; *Sharon K. DeLoach, mathematics; Randal Bentley, sixth grade; Mabel Shaw, sixth grade; Glenda Pitts, sixth grade; Ollie Ann Goggins, sixth grade.
Elementary Schools
General Services
Opal Wright, director of elementary education; Edna Arnold, reading supervisor; Lots Fitz, remedial reading; *Betty Bequette, counselor; Nancy Depper, librarian; *Kathleen Shrum, music; *Jane Robinson, music; Lavonne Limbaugh, music; Norma McHenry, art; *Ann McCord, physical education; Kay Stone, physical education; Norma Whitehurst, art.
Washington-Franklin
Earl Brewer, principal; Hollie Detring, kindergarten; Johneen Koestel, kindergarten; Ruby Black, first grade; Alma Seasbourne, first grade; Jane Shinn, first grade; *Carole Cook, first grade; Ola Sinclair, second grade; Linda Roberts, second grade; *Christine Urner, second grade; Betty Lesh, second grade.
Elinor Bendorf, third grade; Audrey Boyd, third grade; Alfred VonFange, third grade; *Patricia Thomas, third grade; Robert Smith, fourth grade; Priscilla Wade, fourth grade; Margaret Sinclair, fourth grade; Ona Bentley, fifth grade; Marlene Zolman, fifth grade; Lois Rhodes, fifth grade; Bobby Sellers, special education; Mary Roberts, nurse.
Jefferson Elementary
Barbara Crow, principal; Elaine Cole, kindergarten; Lorene Higdon, primary 1; Kathryn Yount, primary 1; Juanita Sarff, primary 2 and head teacher; Eunice Oliver, primary 2; Jean Allen, primary 3; Helen Gordon, primary 3; Sally Williams, unit 4; Jean Mills, unit 4; Margaret Howard, unit 5; Jack Jarrell, unit 5.
Doe Run Elementary
*Charles Bequette, principal; Glenna Tatum, kindergarten; *Mary Jo Nuss, first grade; Othe Oehler, second grade; Lillian B. Wichman, third grade; Peggy Williams, fourth grade; *Bernice L. Hahn, fifth grade.
W.L. Johns Elementary
Eugene Mills, principal; Roberta Sewell, kindergarten, Theresa Carrow, first grade; Barbara Owen, second grade; Dorothy Herbst, third grade; Wanda Vaugh, fourth grade; Virginia Chapman, fifth grade.
